New world order: Tamar Valley sparkling wins at global event

An original producer of sparkling wine in the Tamar Valley has claimed two major honours at one of the world's most exclusive wine shows.
Pirie Tasmania took out trophy honours in Class 1 - Sparkling Wine as well as Wine of Show at the 2023 Global Fine Wine Challenge for its Late Disgorged Sparkling 2011.
The wine judging event is invitation only and limited to new world nations, meaning the Tamar Valley bubbly beat out a field of its own countrymen and other vintages in Canada, New Zealand, South Africa and the USA.
The show restricts producers to submitting only their top 120 wines, with the very best selections across 22 classes made by country representatives regarded for their intimate knowledge of their nation's wines.
Pirie - which was founded by viticulturist Andrew Pirie in the mid-1990s and purchased by Brown Brothers in 2010 - produced the Late Disgorged from Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes in the cool climates at its winery in Grindelwald.
Home to one of Australia's most awarded non-vintage sparkling wines, Pirie is the 'brother brand' of Tamar Ridge.
Its vintages are few and far between as it focuses on a "commitment to quality, ensuring only the best sparkling wine is produced."
The Late Disgorged spent ten years on lees fermentation, which master of wine Toni Paterson - an adjudicator at the event - scored 97 points.
"Bright, fresh and zippy. Fresh lemon. Cracked wheat. Gorgeous brioche flavours. I love the length and energy of this wine," Ms Paterson said.
Pirie senior winemaker Tom Wallace said the team are so excited about Pirie Late Disgorged 2011 winning Best Sparkling and Wine of Show against some of the finest wines in the world.
"It really is a great tribute to everyone involved in producing this wine," said Tom Wallace, Pirie's senior winemaker.
"From the growers to our team in the winery, Tasmania once again proves its quality on the world stage."
