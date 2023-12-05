Hadspen coach extends player of the year lead as Chieftains dominate team

New Hadspen coach Tristan Weeks is leading from the front for his side, taking a four-vote advantage in The Examiner's TCL player of the year.
Three best-on-ground performances have Weeks positioned on nine votes, grabbing another full quota with his maiden TCL century on Saturday.
He blasted an unbeaten 145 off 101 balls to lead the way in a milestone-laden round as Longford's Kieran Davey took 6-22 and Jonty Manktelow also tonned up.
Tristan Weeks (Hadspen, captain)
Weeks' first century in Hadspen colours was a memorable one, guiding his side to victory by scoring more than 70 per cent of their runs.
Chris Collins (Perth)
A second strong all-round performance in as many matches put Collins in the team of the week once again, almost batting through the Demons' entire innings.
Jonty Manktelow (Evandale Panthers)
The reigning Jason Savage Medallist has barely put a foot wrong this year, scoring 362 runs at an average of 120.7 and taking eight wickets at 10.4.
Amritpal Singh (Legana)
Singh is putting together a respectable campaign for the Durhams with scores of 63, 44 and 42 in their last three matches.
Matthew Walton (Perth)
Walton and Collins were involved in a 118-run stand for the fourth-wicket, giving Perth a chance at victory before Weeks' century.
Rickie Wells (Evandale Panthers)
With Manktelow set at the other end, Wells came out and went hard at it before removing key Legana wicket Dylan Sharman and taking two catches.
Nick Price (Hadspen)
While Weeks was scoring the bulk of Hadspen's runs, Price played his role in ensuring victory for the home side after losing four wickets for minimal.
Blake Weeks (Hadspen)
Joining his brother at the Chieftains, Weeks became the ninth player in the club's history to take a hat-trick - removing Collins, Paul Fruin and Rila Rizvy.
Kieran Davey (Longford)
As Longford rolled Trevallyn for 46, Davey lead the way with his six wickets, dismissing five of his opposition's top six.
Jessie Arnol (Longford)
Arnol was his partner in crime with the other four wickets, with the pair threatening to be a dangerous combination for the reigning premiers.
Faheem Khan (Hadspen)
Khan took two early wickets to put the Chieftains on top before Walton and Collins launched a counter-attack.
