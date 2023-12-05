Man assaults partner in 'reckless' drunken rage after she wouldn't cook for him

A Ravenswood man assaulted his partner in a "reckless" drunken rage after she refused to make him lunch.
William Jeffrey Hobson, 23, pleaded guilty to common assault, destroying property, and injuring property.
Hobson appeared before the Launceston Magistrates Court on December 4 to learn his fate.
Police prosecutors said that on June 6, 2023, at about 1pm, Hobson and his girlfriend were arguing in the kitchen of a Ravenswood property.
The court heard that the argument began because he wanted her to make him something to eat.
The woman refused and left the kitchen, and began vacuuming the lounge room.
During the argument Hobson called the woman a "slut, cum bucket, and a c--t".
Police said Hobson then threw a half drunk can of beer at the women's television, cracking the screen.
Hobson then went to throw a phone and while pulling his hand back hit the woman in the head.
During an interview, Hobson told police he had drank "about five green Boags cans" and regretted his actions.
The court heard of another incident, where on June 29, Hobson again became aggressive and punched a hole in the living room wall of the Ravenswood house.
Defence lawyer Emily Hindle said when Hobson threw his hand back to throw the phone he did not realise his partner was behind him, and did not intend to hurt her.
Ms Hindle said alcohol was a contributing factor to the "reckless" offending.
"Mr Hobson knows alcohol is a risk factor for him, and sought treatment last year," she said.
"But he reverted back to his problematic consumption after relationship difficulties."
Ms Hindle said this was the wakeup call he needed to reduce his consumption, saying he now only drinks on Friday nights and hopes to reduce his drinking to special events only.
Magistrate Simon Brown said the offending took place "all over a stupid argument".
"Obviously you had been drinking, which is not a mitigating factor. It may explain why, but it does not obsolve you off the blame," Mr Brown said.
"However, it does seem you are working on your issues."
Mr Brown convicted Hobson on all counts and fined him $900.
