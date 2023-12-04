Price of food at the supermarket checkout to be investigated

There is a need for the big difference between farm gate and retail prices to be explained to consumers, the Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association says.
The Greens will this week move a motion in the Senate to investigate whether the country's two main supermarkets Coles and Woolworths are engaging in price-gouging at a time when people can least afford it.
The motion is set to pass when it comes to a vote with support from Labor and the crossbench.
Coles and Woolworths have control of more than 60 per cent of Australia's grocery market.
Both have recorded annual profits of more than $1 billion which has led to anger from consumers over the price of items at the checkout and even led to campaigns, such as that from the Grassroots Action Network Tasmania, to call out the giants for stinging customers during a cost-of-living crisis.
The inflation rate on food is tracking at an average of almost 5 per cent this year.
Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers chairman Ian Sauer said there was a need for greater openness and transparency on the pricing of supermarket items.
Additionally, he said there is a need for greater government oversight to investigate possible price gouging and break up the grocery chains' market dominance".
"It's clear supermarkets are taking advantage of the duopoly status," he said.
"Farmers know there is a big discrepancy between farm gate and retail prices.
"We know there are a lot of middlemen clipping the ticket along the way and it annoys farmers when they themselves are highly efficient and cost-effective. You have to wonder how effective and efficient operators are beyond the farm gate."
Competition watchdog, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, last reviewed the supermarket sector 15 years ago.
