The Examiner
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/News/Local News
Council
Business

Council looks to curb retail abuse with a reminder to be kinder

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
December 4 2023 - 2:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Matthew Garwood and Launceston Central executive officer Amanda McEvoy launched the Reminder to be Kinder campaign. Picture by Rod Thompson
Mayor Matthew Garwood and Launceston Central executive officer Amanda McEvoy launched the Reminder to be Kinder campaign. Picture by Rod Thompson

A new campaign in the state's north is aiming to reverse Tasmania's 40 per cent rise in incidents of retail worker abuse.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help