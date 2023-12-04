Council looks to curb retail abuse with a reminder to be kinder

A new campaign in the state's north is aiming to reverse Tasmania's 40 per cent rise in incidents of retail worker abuse.
The City of Launceston Council will roll out a 'Reminder to be Kinder' campaign throughout the Christmas period to curb retail violence and encourage shoppers to be nicer to workers.
Recorded incidences of abuse and violence targeted at employees in retail settings have consistently risen in Tasmania since 2014, with the state the fastest growing, in percentage terms, in the country according to a recent McKell Institute study.
Council has designed 'Kinder' with that statistical increase in mind, however, the first-time campaign was also inspired by continued consultation with local businesses and council's own customer service staff, both of which reported first-hand experiences of abuse.
"We're listening to the community and our business district around the reports being voiced to us," Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said.
"We want to get in front of any issues and be proactive, because we're all people; we deserve respect in our workplace.
"It's also really important for us, from a council point of view, that we understand our customer service team are dealing with the decisions we make and with infringements."
Kinder will plaster posters in the CBD and advertisements on Metro Tasmania's bus fleet, and include social media posts and downloadable templates which can be customised and displayed by local businesses.
The campaign is also a collaborative effort between council and Launceston Central to head off any antisocial Christmas season behaviour, which is more common during that period.
"Although retail and customer service abuse is only perpetrated by a small number of people, it has a significant impact on the community," said Amanda McEvoy, a Launceston Central executive officer.
"We're all trying to have a lovely Christmas and it's important to keep the sentiment of being kinder in mind.
"This campaign encourages us all to go the extra mile to show appreciation and respect to those who are working in our local businesses, because we can all have a positive impact on our community with small acts of kindness."
More information on Reminder to be Kinder, including downloadable resources for businesses, can be found at the council website.
