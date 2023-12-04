Tasmanians slash spending as inflation, power bills and rates hikes bite

Tasmanians continue to slash spending as sky-high power bills, inflation, and rising rates contribute to the ever-increasing cost-of-living crisis - and the state's businesses are suffering as a result.
According to new data, business investment in Tasmania has plummeted at a time when all but one other state has recorded a rise.
Data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) revealed that from September 2022 to September 2023, the state's chain volume total capital expenditure was down 20.8 per cent.
Chain volume measures are the quantity of goods and services produced or sold.
Queensland was the only other state or territory to record a drop across the same period, which fell by 0.4 per cent.
While the best-performing states, Western Australia and Victoria, recorded rises of above 20 per cent.
Labor Treasurer spokesperson Shane Broad said the state's standout fall showed the "economic headwinds putting a handbrake on Tasmanian businesses".
"We're seeing a pattern showing that Tasmania is performing way worse than the other states," Dr Broad said.
"This economic data is pushing in the wrong direction.
"And this is a big concern."
Launceston Chamber of Commerce chief executive Will Cassidy said the increasing cost of living demands had a two-fold impact on Tasmanian businesses.
"Anything that increases the cost of living also increases the cost of doing business," Mr Cassidy said.
"But it's a double whammy because our discretionary spending drops.
"Many of our small and medium businesses in Launceston rely on that discretionary spend from customers."
Mr Cassidy said the festive trade period underpins the economic success of many businesses.
"The festive trading period feels like it's going either to be a late start or a very quiet period," he said.
"And for many of our small and medium businesses, the success of the financial year relies on the success of a festive trading period.
"So it's really important that we support our local, small, medium, independently owned businesses where we can."
Dr Broad said more needs to be done to relieve the economic pressure on businesses and households.
"One of the big questions that the state government should be asking themselves is, we've got the same economic forces impacting states like Victoria, and yet Tasmania is at the bottom of the pile," he said.
"So why are states that are facing exactly the same issues doing much better?
"We need to make changes, like having power prices capped and making it easier to invest in the state and these big capital projects like wind farms."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.