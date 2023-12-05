This Christmas, Salvos want to ensure that nobody struggles alone

As Christmas fast approaches, so will the point of crisis for many people struggling to make ends meet.
Christmas is the busiest time of year for the Salvos. A time of hope, joy, and celebration - things that make Christmas good. But the reality is, Aussies are losing the battle to stay afloat.
While generally regarded as a celebration of togetherness with loved ones, Christmas can also be stressful and isolating for many people experiencing hardship, especially in light of the current cost of living crisis. Many will be unable to afford basic necessities, such as food, utilities or housing. New research from The Salvation Army shows that 62 per cent of Australians are more stressed about their finances this year.
Behind this statistic lies countless stories of struggle. We are seeing families, once financially stable, now grappling with the daunting challenges of making ends meet. The research also found that nearly half of those seeking help from a charity this Christmas will be doing so for the first time.
People are at breaking point.
This Christmas, we want to ensure that nobody struggles alone. During these times of hardship, it is extremely challenging for people to feel a sense of belonging and connection, especially at a time when being surrounded by loved ones matters most.
While the compounding impacts of the last few years continue, our support for the community will not waver. For more than 140 years, The Salvation Army has journeyed through some of the toughest times alongside the Australian community.
Caring for people lies at the heart of The Salvation Army. By being present in local communities, we hope to provide the support people need for a more hopeful new year.
So please reach out. The Salvos are here to lend a hand to anyone in need this Christmas - whether it is financial support to ease the burden of a stretched household budget, a Christmas hamper to feed the family or ensuring children revel in the magic of the season. We in turn hope to spread the love, peace and joy that is much needed this Christmas.
We want to encourage everyone to embrace the season by connecting with loved ones, sharing meals and spreading joy by giving to one another. We aim to make sure Christmas is a safe and happy time for all - which is why we ask you to give what you can this Christmas. Your contribution goes a long way to ensuring our services can continue to provide gifts, warm meals or a safe place to sleep for those who need it most.
If you would like to donate to The Salvation Army's Christmas Appeal, or if you need support, please visit salvationarmy.org.au or call 13 SALVOS (13 72 58).
Colonel Rodney Walters, The Salvation Army
