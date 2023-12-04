Close calls at Dolphin Sands show need for bushfire preparation: Firefighters

Several properties at Dolphin Sands were spared during recent bushfires, despite flames coming within metres.
Firefighters and other stakeholders continue to predict a bad bushfire season.
Tasmania Fire Service deputy chief officer Matt Lowe said this was a clear example of the benefits that came with taking the time to prepare for fires.
"Site inspections of the recent bushfire at Dolphin Sands have shown firsthand how hazard reduction and property preparation can help protect homes," Mr Lowe said.
"The images show how fire-retardant garden plants like pigface have broken up the spread of fire through grassy areas.
"In other examples you can see how adequate separation of properties from grassland and scrub has prevented those homes from being impacted.
"Newer properties, built with non-combustible elements and with gravel paths and driveways, also escaped the blaze, even though the burnt area reached within metres of those homes."
Another property was saved after firefighters used a 10,000 litre emergency water supply installed by the owners.
Mr Lowe said the Seasonal Bushfire Outlook published by the Australasian Fire Authorities Council painted a grim picture, and meant property owners needed prepare sooner rather than later.
"We know we are going to have more bushfires this summer, and we need everyone to play their part," he said.
"Your home is more likely to survive a bushfire if you have prepared it properly."
The Seasonal Bushfire Outlook is published periodically using information gathered by stakeholders including fire services nationwide and the Bureau of Meteorology.
The report for summer 2023 confirms predictions made by the Tasmania Fire Service through spring - that the upcoming fire season is set to be a bad one.
As of November only a small part of the state's south-east is considered at higher risk of bushfires, coming off the back of a drier-than-average winter and spring.
Low rainfall - expected due to the El Nino weather pattern - will lead to grasslands across the state drying out.
This means the area of increased risk will slowly creep north, and increases the chance that any bushfires will spread rapidly.
"There is concern that the drying trend will increase this area of increased fire risk to include the Northern Midlands and the Fingal and Royal George valleys by the new year," the report said.
