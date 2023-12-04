George Town man's pervert justice trial starts on Tuesday

A George Town man pleaded not guilty in the Supreme Court of Tasmania to a charge of pervert justice when he appeared for trial.
A Supreme Court jury was selected for the trial of Patrick Simon Bailey, 45, and then adjourned until Tuesday December 5 at 10am
The Crown alleges that on September 8, 2021 Mr Bailey with the intent to pervert justice provided an unknown sample of liquid so as not to be in breach of a home detention order.
Justice Robert Pearce told jury members that Mr Bailey was accused of providing a false sample.
A Department of Community Corrections officer is expected to give evidence about the terms of a home detention order imposed by Justice Michael Brett in June 2021.
