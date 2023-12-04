The Examinersport
Home/Sport/A-League

Zebras gallop away as Tantari headlines some high-profile transfers

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
December 4 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stefan Tantari in action for Launceston City against Devonport in August. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Stefan Tantari in action for Launceston City against Devonport in August. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The Tasmanian soccer landscape is experiencing some seismic shifts with high-profile club withdrawals, player transfers and coaching appointments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help