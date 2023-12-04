Zebras gallop away as Tantari headlines some high-profile transfers

The Tasmanian soccer landscape is experiencing some seismic shifts with high-profile club withdrawals, player transfers and coaching appointments.
Perhaps the biggest development has been Clarence Zebras' decision to withdraw from the Women's Super League.
Just six weeks after Football Tasmania announced that the competition would expand to eight teams, the former champions' departure leaves it with Launceston United, Taroona, Kingborough, Devonport, South Hobart plus newcomers Glenorchy and Riverside.
A Facebook post from Zebras said: "Inconsistent numbers at pre-season training has left doubt that we will be able to fill a competitive side."
Making the announcement "with great sadness", the Eastern Shore club said it would be seeking a return to the WSL in 2025.
Meanwhile one of the North's most exciting talents is heading interstate with Launceston City young gun Stefan Tantari joining former NPL South Australia champions MetroStars.
The 20-year-old attacker has made more than 100 appearances since his senior debut at 15 as part of Devonport's 2019 championship side.
Tantari said he was "absolutely thrilled" with a move which takes him closer to family in Adelaide. "I am confident that I would bring a dynamic and impactful presence to MetroStars," he said on the club website.
Senior coach Danny Graystone said the "exciting young attacking player" shone during a trial period.
"The coaching staff were extremely impressed with his qualities on the ball and his desire to learn and improve his performance," he said.
City have also confirmed that Daniel Smith will continue as Northern Championship men's coach for 2024 while Peter Savill's self-imposed retirement is over with the former Devonport and Northern Rangers coach helping pre-season training with City's Northern Championship women's side.
Two of City's rising stars are heading across town to join NPL Tasmania rivals Launceston United.
Defender Juan Hampson and NPL under-21 golden glove-winning keeper Noah Curtis have both been lured to Birch Avenue by new coach Lino Sciulli and his long-time assistant Darren Cooke.
"Last season was a bit up and down for me," Hampson said on United's Facebook page. "This year I'm hoping to bounce back and see what I can achieve with Lino and the rest of the boys."
Curtis added: "I'm excited to begin a new challenge at Launceston United and work with Lino and the team. I am keen to push myself in NPL football and grateful to City for my development into a senior player."
United's technical director Frank Compton said the club was delighted with the arrivals as it enters a second season in the men's statewide competition.
"Juan has shown great attitude and desire to come in and seek development as a player," he said. "He is a player that Lino feels confident he can get the best out of.
"Noah is a player we feel has a high ceiling and believe he will relish the opportunity to gain further NPL senior experience."
Central defender Malik Smith also joins United's NPL squad having played at NCAA division one in the US plus a successful spell in New Zealand with Western Suburbs.
"I'm really happy to be joining Launceston United," he said. "I know that the club has big aspirations this season and I promise that I'll give my best."
Compton added: "Malik ticks a big part of what Lino was looking for in an import player. Malik is a player that primarily enjoys defending but can also operate well with the ball."
Nick Rawlinson has re-signed as United's WSL head coach with regulars Maddy Lohse, Lucy Smith and Dani Gunton the first to confirm their returns.
"I'm super excited for the upcoming season," said perennial top-scorer Gunton.
"Seeing the club and particularly the women's program build as a whole is incredible and I'm so lucky to be a part of that."
Also making some big announcements as they prepare for a two-pronged statewide campaign are Riverside Olympic.
Head coach Helder Dos Santos Silva was delighted to lure Max Reissig back from Devonport to be reunited with younger brother Zac while also welcoming Nasim and Yasin Mohammadi and confirming the re-signing of cultured Canadian Adrian Anthony, experienced keeper and captain Dan Nash and promising youngsters Arpan Rai, Toby Harrop, Henry Routley and Austin Marshall.
Lucy Johns will continue as women's coach and has made several squad announcements including the arrival of gifted Chilean midfielder Fatima Otero and the re-signing of prolific club captain Meg Connolly whose goal-scoring record with the Windsor Park club sits at 176 goals in 96 games.
Northern Rangers have announced that former South Hobart and Glenorchy player Jack Bowman will be their new Northern Championship men's head coach with stalwarts Zac Chugg, Pat Lanau-Atkinson and Jesse Fulton as his assistants.
