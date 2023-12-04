The Examiner
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

TasWater is rebranding - is its new logo really worth $103,000?

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated December 4 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 3:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TasWater's incoming corporate logo.
TasWater's incoming corporate logo.

As many ordinary Tasmanians struggle with bills, state-owned TasWater has paid at least $103,000 for an image rebrand, including a new corporate logo, typeface and colour scheme.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.