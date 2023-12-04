TasWater is rebranding - is its new logo really worth $103,000?

As many ordinary Tasmanians struggle with bills, state-owned TasWater has paid at least $103,000 for an image rebrand, including a new corporate logo, typeface and colour scheme.
The company confirmed that it hired graphic design consultants to help come up with the new logo, but the costs of the entire rebranding, including replacing company signage and uniforms, had not been included in this spend.
TasWater general manager of customer and corporate relations Matt Balfe said the company chose not to include those costs as part of the rebranding, because the signage that will be replaced was coming to the end of its life anyway.
"We're 10years into an old brand ... so things like signage on pump stations that were put in ten years ago are now three years past their laminate durability, so they will need to be replaced anyway," he said.
He said signage on the company's vehicles and the company's uniforms would be progressively replaced over three years.
He claimed that replacing TasWater signs, vehicle logos and uniforms over this period would not cost customers any more than they otherwise would have paid.
"We're trying to do this in a way that is all within our regular cycles of cost, and the most important thing is it won't cost customers a cent.
"Our staff uniforms - we're only doing them as new uniforms are required, we won't be doing a recall on uniforms."
He said the decision to rebrand came after TasWater conducted its "most extensive customer research project" in its history.
"What we found through the investigation is at the moment, our digital environments don't actually meet basic accessibility standards," Mr Balfe said.
"The contrast particularly between the white and the light blue mean that people with visual disabilities ... they have trouble reading our materials.
"This is a problem for digital accessibility and equality for people being able to access our materials - that's the leading driver behind the change."
He said the company funded the rebranding by pausing its 'Bob the Goldfish' advertising campaign, which was aimed at encouraging users to preserve water during summer.
"We didn't put that out last summer as it was raining and water conservation wasn't a message that would have resonated," he said.
The company increased its prices by about 14 per cent starting from July last year.
Asked whether TasWater's rebrand should be at the top of its priorities in times of economic stress, Mr Balfe said that connecting with customers was vital.
"It's about having a friendlier, more approachable brand ... it is also an invitation to connect with TasWater."
He said research suggested that only 53 per cent of its customers are aware that support is available if they are unable to make payments, and the rebranding would help in that.
The company stressed its efforts to support vulnerable Tasmanians at a recent government business scrutiny hearing in parliament.
TasWater chief executive George Theo said striking a balance between keeping the company on sound financial footing through its charges and ensuring its vulnerable customers are supported was a key focus.
"We remain committed to ensuring those vulnerable to or already experiencing hardship, get our support early and when they need it," he said.
"We know that rising prices at a time when many in the community are dealing with increasing financial stress is a delicate balancing act."
About 800 of its customers were participants in the company's hardship program last financial year, and that the numbers had "escalated" particularly over the past year, Mr Balfe told the committee hearing.
He said the company planned to overhaul its financial support measures.
"What we know about vulnerability in the community, particularly with cost of living rising is people don't necessarily know what help is available," he told the committee.
The company's $103,000 rebranding was not mentioned in the hearing on November 21.
