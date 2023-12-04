Man charged with murder after baby dies in hospital

A 10-month-old baby boy has died in hospital and charges against a 25-year-old man have been upgraded to murder, police have confirmed.
Hobart man Daniel John Ridgers was initially charged with causing grievous bodily harm to a child after he allegedly shook the boy, causing injury.
Named Khaylan Shayne Butler on a GoFundMe appeal, the baby was taken to the Royal Hobart Hospital in a critical condition on 1AM on Friday, and police were called to the hospital a few hours later after the critical injuries aroused suspicion.
Police confirmed on Monday morning that the child had died, and that charges of grievous bodily harm had been upgraded to murder.
The man will re-appear before the Hobart Magistrates Court today.
"Our condolences are with the family and loved ones of the baby," the statement said.
A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of the mother.
