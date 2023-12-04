The Examiner
Man charged with murder after baby dies in hospital

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated December 4 2023 - 11:34am, first published 11:26am
Ten month-old Khaylan Shayne Butler was taken to the Royal Hobart Hospital in a critical condition on Friday, but died later. Source: GoFundMe
A 10-month-old baby boy has died in hospital and charges against a 25-year-old man have been upgraded to murder, police have confirmed.

