Supermarket inquiry welcomed by all shoppers who know prices aren't right

WE TOOK our new electric car for a jaunt to Oatlands last Saturday but this letter is not about that. We decided to smell the roses while walking around Oatlands village and have a coffee. While sitting, sipping our coffee, an elderly man with a walking stick walked up. We got into a conversation with him and he pulled up a chair at our table and proceeded to take out two bookmarks and a couple of pens from his pockets. He asked our names and commenced scribing our names on each of the bookmarks in the most elegant script you would ever see. He was a calligrapher. I shook his hand as we parted, happy in the thought I had met one of the world's true gentlemen. Our day was complete and we drove home content with life.

