Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Supermarket inquiry welcomed by all shoppers who know prices aren't right

December 5 2023 - 10:20am
THE call for an inquiry into the duopoly supermarket chains is timely. It took just minutes for the duopoly shopping giants PR to come out with a statement saying that they feel the consumer's pain. Well, they should do, the banks and the RBA are the ones inflicting it. The motherhood statement that the grocery chains bring down prices is untrue, the suppliers and manufacturers subsidise these 'specials' not the store, after all the shops have shareholders' interests to cover.

