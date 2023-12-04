Supermarket inquiry welcomed by all shoppers who know prices aren't right

THE call for an inquiry into the duopoly supermarket chains is timely. It took just minutes for the duopoly shopping giants PR to come out with a statement saying that they feel the consumer's pain. Well, they should do, the banks and the RBA are the ones inflicting it. The motherhood statement that the grocery chains bring down prices is untrue, the suppliers and manufacturers subsidise these 'specials' not the store, after all the shops have shareholders' interests to cover.
Peter M Taylor, Midway Point
ONCE upon a time, there was a great opportunity to unite all Tasmanians behind our own AFL team. How? In the first instance, by the AFL granting us a licence, and spending modest amounts on already fit for purpose grounds at UTAS and Blundstone.
That alone would have provided equality in the most decentralised State in the nation.
But of course self entitlement intervened, and the fiascos of Mac Point 1.0, and now Mac Point 2.0 loom large accompanied by total division.
The "basket case" scenario has been strongly pointed out by events promoter Charles Touber.
That alone, aside from the massive ongoing hit to taxpayers through public funding, also makes any private investment very problematic.
The AFL have total control over match fixtures, rosters, venues, TV rights etc.
Make no mistake, the proposed developments, if ever approved, are a one way street to centralization of AFL matches in Hobart. Governments have simply no say.
By the way, our respective Parliamentary and Local Government records demonstrate we were in the most part strongly pro development, but for so many reasons, this is nonsensical!
Ivan Dean AM & Greg Hall AM
WITH planting underway to double the tree population of Launceston over the next 17 years - that's 1,000 per annum average - it's vital to get this correct from the get go and not add a single leaf to the avalanche of dead tree matter that falls annually from the current tree population and ends up sitting with the mud on the bottom of the North/ South Esk and Tamar Rivers.
Drains in my street are constantly choked with debris built up from leaves no longer green, oxygen and shade-producing, the likes needed to achieve Council's lofty ideals in responsible shading of the citizenry.
Why has there not been greater emphasis on the pollution free afforestation dreams of City Hall when it should be given highest priority?
After all, yellow lid wheelie bins have attached instructions on what's OK and what's not to drop inside.
If Council was on top of its game it would be trumpeting individual tree species being welcomed to Launceston as non-polluting and warning us to avoid those which only help raise the high water mark on the rivers after their annual life cycle runs its course.
Noel Christensen, Punchbowl
THE Launceston Christmas Pageant was great but dampened by the unexpected parking ticket!
As a Hobartian who attended the Launceston parade on Saturday, I am used to the Hobart City Council providing free parking in all city car parks and metres as a Christmas gesture and to encourage attendance on Christmas pageant day.
Not the case in Launceston, instead slammed with a fine of $97.50.
Merry Christmas to the greedy Launceston Council - not!
Tammy Cornish, Old Beach
WE TOOK our new electric car for a jaunt to Oatlands last Saturday but this letter is not about that. We decided to smell the roses while walking around Oatlands village and have a coffee. While sitting, sipping our coffee, an elderly man with a walking stick walked up. We got into a conversation with him and he pulled up a chair at our table and proceeded to take out two bookmarks and a couple of pens from his pockets. He asked our names and commenced scribing our names on each of the bookmarks in the most elegant script you would ever see. He was a calligrapher. I shook his hand as we parted, happy in the thought I had met one of the world's true gentlemen. Our day was complete and we drove home content with life.
David Nyman, Longford
FORMER US secretary of state to Presidents Nixon and Ford, Henry Kissinger has died, aged 100.
Was the 1973 Nobel Peace Prize winner a 'warmonger' or dove of peace?
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
