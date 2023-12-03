The Examinersport
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Hiskins, Fox, Reid and Dyson double up to claim divisional croquet titles

By Lee Turner
December 4 2023 - 9:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Division two winners Leigh Dyson and Russell Reid at the golf croquet doubles. Picture supplied
Division two winners Leigh Dyson and Russell Reid at the golf croquet doubles. Picture supplied

The divisional golf croquet doubles held at the Northern Tasmanian Croquet Centre proved successful with close games and outstanding competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help