Hiskins, Fox, Reid and Dyson double up to claim divisional croquet titles

The divisional golf croquet doubles held at the Northern Tasmanian Croquet Centre proved successful with close games and outstanding competition.
The first division changed leadership on several occasions with the winners relying on the last game to take out the event.
Noel Hiskins and Scott Fox (St Leonards) won with Peter Tracy (Kingston) and Scott Hurford (North Esk) a close second. Russell Reid partnered with newcomer Leigh Dyson (East Launceston) to take out division two from Dee Gibson and Denise Wilson (Latrobe).
The tournament was well supported with players coming from the South, St Helens, Latrobe and local clubs all claiming it was one of the best in the North this year.
Congratulations to referees, tournament organiser Paul Goddard, of East Launceston, and those that assisted to make the tournament a success.
