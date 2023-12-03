Warriors' wonder Heathcote arrives to take down league number one

Deloraine Warriors' Jack Heathcote achieved what no other player has been able to do in two years and defeat the North-West Tennis League's number one player Elliot Johnstone.
The consistent depth of Heathcote's shots had Johnstone under pressure, winning 6-3, 6-4.
However, the Broncos' strength in the doubles prevailed in a 3-1 win with Johnstone and Shaun Summers winning 6-2, 6-3. The Broncos were also able to rely on local legend Jamie Kay returning for the team and displaying good serve and volleying.
The finals are all set with the Burnie Titans remaining undefeated and securing top spot with a gutsy win over Devonport City.
In the absence of regulars Alex Martin and Ethan Clemons, siblings Britta Russell and Riley Barnard stepped up to join brother Balin. Balin defeated City's Rayden Cresswell 7-5, 6-4 while former A-grade regular Riley Barnard showed no rust, comfortably winning the second singles over Luke Hollister.
City's father and son duo, Ben and Luke Hollister, recorded a good win in the first doubles over Barnard and Britta Russell, 6-3, 6-0 while Britta and Balin Russell won 6-2, 6-2 over Cresswell and Ben Hollister.
The Eagles won a thriller against Back Beach Bandits by one game.
Hector Lenton continued his good season by defeating Alex Johnstone 6-3, 6-3. Tyler Johnstone and Fletcher Looney evened thing up, with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Jake Gleeson and Paul Santangelo. Tyler Johnstone, playing his first singles match in a decade, defeated Jake Gleeson but the second doubles match-up made it close as Lenton and Santangelo beat Johnstone and Looney 6-1, 6-4.
Semi-finals will be held at Burnie on Saturday. The Titans take on the Back Beach Bandits and in a rematch of last year's grand final, The Burnie Eagles take on the Broncos.
