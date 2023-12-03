The Examinersport
Monday, 4 December 2023
Warriors' wonder Heathcote arrives to take down league number one

By Shaun Summers
December 4 2023 - 9:37am
Jack Heathcote. Picture by Paul Scambler
Deloraine Warriors' Jack Heathcote achieved what no other player has been able to do in two years and defeat the North-West Tennis League's number one player Elliot Johnstone.

