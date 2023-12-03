Child dies in hospital after alleged serious assault

A 10-month-old baby has died in hospital after an alleged assault.
Police confirmed the death of the child on Monday, December 4.
The baby had been at the Royal Hobart Hospital with critical injuries since December 1.
A 25-year-old Warrane man was arrested in relation to the matter, and appeared on a grievous bodily harm charge at the Hobart Magistrates Court on Sunday, December 3.
A Tasmania Police spokesperson said the investigation remained ongoing, and gave condolences to the baby's family and loved ones.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tasmania Police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.
