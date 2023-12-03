How to get medical treatment this summer with Urgent Care over capacity

Plan your day to minimise strenuous activities and time spent outside, especially during the hottest part of the day. Stay up to date with bushfire and smoke alerts.

Limit your time in the sun and wear light-coloured, long, loose-fitting clothes, a hat, and sunscreen.

Use fans or air-conditioners and close blinds and curtains to keep the heat out.

Keep windows and doors closed if it is hotter outside than inside and reopen them once the weather has cooled.

Drink plenty of water, even if you don't feel thirsty.

Never leave children or pets in cars.

Check on family, friends, and relatives, especially if they are at higher risk of being affected by heat.