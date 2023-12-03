The Examiner
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

How to get medical treatment this summer with Urgent Care over capacity

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated December 4 2023 - 8:57am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Department of Health is calling on Tasmanians to "know their treatment options" to reduce demand on the state's emergency health services this summer. File picture
The Department of Health is calling on Tasmanians to "know their treatment options" to reduce demand on the state's emergency health services this summer. File picture

As the temperature rises across the state, the Department of Health is calling on Tasmanians to "know their treatment options" to reduce demand on the state's emergency health services this summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.