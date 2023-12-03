How to get medical treatment this summer with Urgent Care over capacity

As the temperature rises across the state, the Department of Health is calling on Tasmanians to "know their treatment options" to reduce demand on the state's emergency health services this summer.
This follows revelations that the Launceston Medicare Urgent Care Clinic is facing unprecedented patient numbers just four months after opening its doors, often exceeding its daily cap on patients.
Department of Health deputy secretary Dale Webster said he encouraged Tasmanians to familiarise themselves with the available treatment options to make sure they get the right care, in the right place at the right time and help reduce pressure on busy EDs.
"Our hospitals and ambulance services can see surges in demand at this time of year as people participate in more social and outdoor activities, in addition to COVID-19 still circulating in the community," Mr Webster said.
"If you have an injury or illness and are not sure what to do, calling Healthdirect on 1800 022 222 to speak to a registered nurse is a great place to start.
"Healthdirect is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can provide advice on whether you should manage your condition at home, book an appointment with a GP or need an alternative care option."
Mr Webster said other treatment options included community pharmacies, which can provide advice and treatment for common ailments and illnesses.
"If you can't wait for a regular appointment with a GP but don't need emergency care, you can walk into one of our Medicare Urgent Care Clinics free of charge and without a booking," he said.
"If you need emergency medical care for a serious injury or illness, you should call triple zero (000) or make your way to the nearest ED - our staff will be there for you.
"But if you go to the ED with a less urgent injury or illness, you may have to wait longer than you would with one of these more appropriate alternatives."
Public Health director Mark Veitch said with unusually hot weather predicted for the state, he urged Tasmanians to be heat smart and learn how to keep themselves and others safe.
"Hotter summers in Tasmania mean greater risk of heat-related illness - particularly for those at higher risk such as older and very young Tasmanians, and people with chronic illnesses," Dr Veitch said.
"It's important that everyone in the community, especially those at higher risk, know how they can best protect themselves and others as the hot weather approaches."
Health Minister Guy Barnett said Tasmanians could keep themselves and others safe by following a few simple steps to alleviate the chance of falling ill during hot weather.
"With a warmer summer expected, I'm urging all Tasmanians to be familiar with the simple steps that can prevent harms from hot weather and keep us all safe so we can enjoy the best of the season," Mr Barnett said.
"Please know and be ready to take the necessary precautions to stay safe. If you know someone more at risk, consider keeping in touch with them on a hot day."
Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Brooke Oakley said the long-range forecast showed a high chance of a warmer than usual summer ahead.
"This summer, there is an increased risk of extreme heat and heatwaves," Ms Oakley said.
"A heatwave is when daily maximum and minimum temperatures are unusually hot for three or more days in a row.
"Night-time temperatures are important during heatwaves because warmer temperatures overnight make it harder for the body to recover from the heat from the day."
