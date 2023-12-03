Poker players claim chips are down after regulators crack down on pub leagues

Poker tournament operators say they have been dealt a bad hand as the state's gambling regulator clamps down on gaming outside casinos.
Bullets Poker League owner John Allmark has been running tournaments at pubs and clubs across the North and North-West for the past seven years.
However, Mr Allmark said he had received notice from the Tasmanian Liquor and Gaming Commission that the games could no longer continue.
The league historically worked on a 'trade promotion' model where players buy merchandise and also receive chips for the poker games - something the commission previously allowed.
The money paid went in to prize pools, but some was kept by the league operators to cover their costs.
"Players are buying in for let's say, a maximum of $60 on a nightly game," Mr Allmark said.
"That's where the prize pool comes into it.
"Every 15 weeks we do a regional final which is a $2,000 freeroll (a tournament without an entry fee). A majority of the money coming in is going back to the players."
The league operator said the tournaments were different from casino games, as players faced one another in a test of skill rather than playing against the house in a game of chance.
Mr Allmark said he had attempted to circumvent the issue by charging a fee at the door - similar to a cover charge to see a band - however this was also knocked back by regulators.
Treasurer Michael Ferguson said the commission found the trade promotion model, and charging admission to tournaments, was against the terms set out in the Gaming Control Act 1993.
This limits tournaments where players wager money - or anything else of value - to licensed casinos.
Mr Ferguson said the review of tournaments statewide was carried out by the regulator after a complaint.
"In hotels and clubs, poker games or tournaments involving prizes can legally be operated providing that no fee or cost to participate is charged to play, and no money (or anything of value) is wagered by players," he said.
"Under the Act, only a licensed casino operator can run a poker game or tournament that involves wagering of money or charging an entry fee.
"The Commission's review identified that some current practices may not be compliant with the Gaming Control Act.
"The Commission considered that a cost of entry was effectively being charged in some instances."
Mr Allmark said shutting down the league would be a hit to the players - many of whom were in "uproar" - and the venues that hosted the games.
"Some of the players have got social anxiety and this is their one night a week outlet that they actually come and socialise with people in a in a public place," he said..
"With the hotels and the sporting clubs that we're in, we're actually bringing people to their venues.
"We're bringing people that wouldn't normally go to that venue for a night to play poker and they're having drinks and they're having meals. It actually benefits the actual places that we're at."
Labor finance spokesman Dean Winter said the government was unfairly cracking down on "legitimate small business".
"For seven years Bullets Poker has operated as a legitimate small business, helping poker lovers enjoy a good social outing in a fun and safe setting - all without issue," Mr Winter said.
"Despite being extremely proactive in proposing alternate models so the league can continue, Bullets Poker have been given the cold shoulder by the Treasurer.
"Michael Ferguson needs to come to the table and help work out a solution so this much-loved league isn't forced to fold for good."
