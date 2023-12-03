Switching off bank access to rural areas shows where priorities lie

WHICH came first, the chicken or the egg?
The banks continue to assert that it's the drift to electronic banking that is forcing rural branch closures but I beg to differ.
The once helpful banks have and still are running a campaign to force customers into electronic banking, reduced opening hours, the tellers constantly bombarding the customers with the "you know you can do this on line" speech every time you request even just an account balance.
To many rural residents this "online" scenario is an unknown method of doing transactions, especially since many have poor internet coverage or the skills to use it.
Then there is the closure of rural ATM's. This has led to two things, the local post offices becoming bank facilities for the distribution of cash and a number of businesses installing privately operated ATM's who charge exorbitant fees of up to $3.50 per transaction where the bank operated ones are free.
The high cost to pay the banks licence fee and to make a profit.
And don't believe electronic is cheaper, every time you pay electronically fees are deducted, it cost $3 just to put my Lotto tickets on.
So which did come first, customer service or banking's mega profits?
Ken Terry, Bridport
EMERGENCY departments in hospitals are open 24 hours a day but the federal government set in place urgent care clinics. However, have put in place restrictions of 40 clients a day and only open for six hours.
For them to work properly they need to be open the same as hospitals 24/7 and with no limits on number of clients.
No wonder our hospital EDs are bursting at the seams when urgent care clinics are only opening for six hours a day from 2pm to 8pm.
Night is usually the busiest time of day for them, but clinics are closed. And with them only having a capacity of 40 clients a day and that number is the same for Launceston and Hobart.
Come on, Hobart is twice the size of Launceston - wow what brain box thought up those numbers? Launceston has been up to 83, Hobart close the doors when they reach their 40.
Where do they go then? Emergency at the closest hospital.
Governments, both state and federal, have got to start funding health services in the state to cope with the population numbers using the service and to stop putting dollars signs over how much we can afford to keep health systems running on a daily basis.
David Parker, West Launceston
"LUNCH With Mates" is open to everyone, funded by the East Coast Anglican Parish, organised by the local Salvation Army with invaluable help from volunteers and premises kindly provided by Spring Bay RSL, Triabunna.
The concept is based on inclusion and egalitarianism - congratulations to everyone involved for a wonderful community initiative.
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
