Breaking down the savings of an electric vehicle compared to fuel

Despite achieving 90-95 per cent clean electricity - an achievement to be celebrated - the Australian Energy Statistics (2021) show that only 42 per cent of Tasmania's total energy use is clean energy.
The remaining share comes from mostly imported fossil fuels. Tasmania can lead on clean energy by decarbonising our transport sector. While acknowledging that this transition demands time, investment, and collaboration, the rewards are substantial.
One of the biggest advantages of switching to electric vehicles is the cost savings. The average passenger vehicle has one owner per 10 years, so let's look at how much it costs to fuel, maintain and repair a car for ten years. When combined with purchase price, this is the total cost of ownership. Unless you're paying for a car upfront, it's unlikely that the purchase price alone will dictate what you can afford.
Fuel vs electric: charging with electricity at home will cost between $150-$850 to drive around 15,000km a year; compared to $2,850 in fuel for an ICE vehicle. By switching to an EV you can save between $2000-2700 per year on fuel costs alone.
Maintenance and Repairs: Whilst combustion car engines have over 2,000 moving parts, an EV has 20. The costs of maintaining an EV and replacing parts are far less. Most EV motors will run for well over a million kilometres.
This compares favourably with combustion, where according to AAA, basic maintenance and repairs average out to $1,550 per year across all comparable vehicle types. Meanwhile, our EV cost savings calculator estimates $200 maintenance and repair cost per year to account for tires, brake pads, wiper blades and other consumables.
When we add these costs together, we see that over ten years an EV saves its owner between $3,200 and $3,900 per year. So the difference in the total cost of ownership for an EV and an ICE vehicle over 10 years is $32,000 and $39,000.
There is no better place than Tasmania to switch to an EV, with the grid already carrying 100 per cent net clean energy. Drivers can save around 2.6 tonnes of CO2 per year by making the switch.
Head to the Good Car Company's website: www.goodcar.co to find out how you can save money by switching to an electric car.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.