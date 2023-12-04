The Examiner
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

New lifeguards arrive at First Basin and Lilydale for summer

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
December 4 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seven new lifeguards have been hired to work at First Basin and Lilydale this summer. Picture by Paul Scambler
Seven new lifeguards have been hired to work at First Basin and Lilydale this summer. Picture by Paul Scambler

A "new generation" of lifeguards have jumped into roles at the city's free swimming spots this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.