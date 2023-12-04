New lifeguards arrive at First Basin and Lilydale for summer

A "new generation" of lifeguards have jumped into roles at the city's free swimming spots this week.
Seven lifeguards will kick-start their careers at the Lilydale and First Basin Swimming Pools as City of Launceston expands its lifesaving roster.
"It's such a great job and it's such a good opportunity we've been given," lifeguard Jonte Adams said.
"Meeting people in the community and seeing them happy is the best part of the job, but helping people is why we're here."
The increase in lifesaving staff is a significant investment according to mayor Matthew Garwood, who said council was pleased to offer these kinds of opportunities.
"This is something that can kick-start the careers of young people but also bolsters our community's safety," Cr Garwood said.
The lifeguards have been employed to work in daily patrols at Lilydale Swimming Pool and the First Basin Swimming Pool, with a number beginning their first shift on Saturday, December 2.
The date also marks Launceston's lifeguards' first summer patrol at First Basin, which they will do between 11am and 4pm each Saturday and Sunday until December 22, when they will start supervising the pool daily, except Christmas Day, until the end of the school holidays.
Other lifeguards from the city's Leisure and Aquatic Centre will patrol on rotation at First Basin and Lilydale.
The latter will open to the public next Friday, December 8, after a long maintenance period.
Council expects Lilydale to be a popular site this summer, having completed a $300,000 upgrade of the swimming pool's heating system earlier this year, installing two energy efficient 60-kilowatt heat pumps at the facility.
As well, the town's first public 22kw electric vehicle charging station, a new playspace at the front of the pool and a new BMX dirt jump track at the rear of the Lilydale Football Ground on Doaks Road are anticipated to draw crowds.
Lifeguards at Lilydale will be on duty between 3pm and 6pm each weekday and between 2pm and 6pm on weekends and public holidays, except Christmas Day.
