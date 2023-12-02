Longford, Kings Meadows and St Helens dominate across all divisions

Round seven of Bowls North saw all division wins for three clubs with Longford, Kings Meadows and St Helens taking out each of their respective divisions.
The premier Kings Meadows took home the full 12 points over Bridport in a close battle between the rink skipped by Shane Boden against Darryl Hawksworth with only one shot in it to finish 24-23.
The other two rinks - Shane Davern versus Eddie Walker and Nigel Pedley against Wayne Churchill - had a bit of a buffer with Davern coming out in front by 10 shots and Pedley by 11, with the final score 73-51.
East Launceston took home 10 points leaving only two for Trevallyn with Kirsten Viney getting the only win for Trevallyn over Brett Avent by six shots.
East Launceston did enough for the win overall with David Minns getting over Sean Alderson by three shots, and Kane Walker over Freddi McKay by 10.
A win by seven shots overall was all they needed to hold onto third spot on the ladder.
Westbury and Launceston had a close finish with only four shots in the overall finishing 58-62 in favour of Launceston.
Only one rink win was enough for Launceston and this was thanks to the rink skipped by Trace Stewart over Les Watts, with a final result of 27-16.
Julie Frost tried to do enough over Kane Stewart but with a finish of 21-17 and Daniel Burke getting over Adam Donohue by three shots, it wasn't quite enough for the overall.
After a tough loss last week Longford came out fighting against Invermay and took home two rink wins which was enough for the overall.
Mark Strochnetter had a great win over Clint Daines with a final score of 30-14, the second rink skipped by Jarrod Howard also had a great win against Jessica McMullen with a score of 23-16.
The Invermay team skipped by Chris Lee had a successful win against Daniel Baker with their score finishing at 28-20 to ensure that they took home two points.
Kings Meadows saw all their teams win with division one getting over Deloraine 76-59, division two got the win against Midlands finishing with a score of 57-43 and division four secured the win also over Deloraine 60-52.
Longford also had a successful day for their club with division one getting a win over Scottsdale 70-48, division two against Cressy on their new synthetic green 62-53, division four over East Launceston 57-46 and division six versus Bass & Flinders with a big score of 88-50.
St Helens rounds out the big club finishes with their division two team beating Exeter 91-52 and division four with an even bigger finish also against Exeter finishing with a score of 101-41.
