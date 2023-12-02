The Examinersport
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Longford, Kings Meadows and St Helens dominate across all divisions

By Christine Felmingham
December 2 2023 - 7:22pm
Round seven of Bowls North saw all division wins for three clubs with Longford, Kings Meadows and St Helens taking out each of their respective divisions.

