How a new exhibition grew from the depths of a museum's collections

From the depths of the storerooms and the lockups of Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery, a new exhibition has been growing for six months - and now it's coming into bloom.
The institution's latest feature show, Botanica, delves into the museum's rich, diverse collections to shine some sunlight on the plants and the natural science that made modern life.
Displaying specimens, artworks and historical objects, the botany-themed exhibition is asking the question of how flora invoked curiosity, influenced creativity and inspired consumption.
"Plants influence our life, and not just in terms of their beauty," said Kate Davies, QVMAG's visual art and design assistant curator.
"We eat plants and we learn about plants and we are inspired to create by plants; they are the birth of many of our ideas and we wanted to capture that.
"The plant world has an impact on all aspects of life, in ways that are sometimes perhaps unexpected."
In Botanica - housed at the museum's Inveresk campus from Sunday - exhibition-goers will be greeted by objects that position botany as science, industry and art through works from the collections.
Original plant specimens, like the base of an oak tree or bouquets of flowers, join curious objects - cellos and antique brass microscopes - and paintings fill out the exhibition, which will be on display until early January.
The specimens were gathered by QVMAG's natural science, social history and creative teams, who have all been involved in developing the exhibition which was designed across six months.
"We're really proud to share this exhibition," said Shane Fitzgerald, the museum's general manager of creative arts and cultural services.
"What we have on display within Botanica is only a fraction of our incredible and fascinating collection that relates to botany"
Botanica is on display at the Queen Victoria Museum at Inveresk from tomorrow until Sunday, March 3, with free entry.
A free curatorial floor talk will be held within Botanica on Sunday to explore exhibition themes and items on display from within the institution's collection, with registrations available via the QVMAG website.
