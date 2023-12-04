Serial offender remains behind bars ahead of Supreme Court sentencing

A Launceston woman remains in jail after pleading guilty to a raft of charges, including one which has landed her in the Supreme Court.
Indianna Mary-Jean West, 20, had been in custody for 58 days when she appeared at the Launceston Magistrates Court on December 1.
She had previously been given a 12-month community correction order in July after admitting to multiple thefts, fraud, and an assault at Hobart.
She pleaded guilty to several new offences including stealing cars, fuel, clothes and food, breaching bail conditions, and drug offences - including using and possessing liquid GHB.
These occurred between June and October 2023 - ending in her arrest on October 5.
She also pleaded guilty to perverting justice - which required a sentence from a Supreme Court Justice.
Police prosecutor Anne Knox told the court West had stolen cars including a white Hyundai Elantra and a silver Mitsubishi Lancer.
Ms Knox said West stole fuel worth more than $150 from three service stations, including one at Devonport, while behind the wheel of these cars.
West was also recorded on CCTV multiple times stealing from retailers, including a trolley load of groceries from Coles at Charles Street - valued about $1500, clothes from Myer at Brisbane Street - valued at $662.93, and attempting to steal clothes from Rivers at Kings Meadows - valued at $744.36.
Staff at the Rivers store attempted to stop West, at which point she kicked and swung her elbows at them.
Ms Knox said West was arrested by officers on a foot patrol a short distance from the store, and she had been in custody since.
The prosecution said West had several run-ins with police before October, and on several occasions she was in possession of liquid GHB - a drug used recreationally by West.
One one of these occasions she gave a fake name - Ella Johnson - when asked by police.
Ms Knox said West told police in an interview the GHB, or 'liquid G', "made her happy but impulsive", and she laughed when police told her the value of the items she had stolen.
West also told police she had breached a non-association bail condition by going to a pub with another woman because she was "her best friend".
Defence counsel Thomas Hallett said West's offences were "opportunistic" and in some cases she was "trying to feed herself".
He said West - a young mother - had an "incredibly difficult upbringing" and she lived a transient lifestyle after leaving school in year eight.
Mr Hallett said West's guilty pleas at an early stage was evidence of her willingness to assist in the administration of justice.
Magistrate Ken Stanton adjourned sentencing until December 8, after Community Corrections asked him to cancel West's existing order and re-sentence her.
Mr Stanton committed West to the Supreme Court for sentencing on the perverting justice charge, also on December 8.
He said she was to remain in custody until then.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.