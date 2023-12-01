Willy Wonka pantomime proves The Golden Ticket

A Roald Dahl classic will be brought into the modern day when 'The Golden Ticket' premieres at Princess Theatre next week.
The Kim Roe School of Dance will perform an adaptation of 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' as their 33rd annual Christmas pantomime.
The annual Launceston tradition has not missed a beat since the first pantomime took to the stage in 1991.
Ms Roe, who has co-directed and co-choreographed the show alongside daughter Elie RoeDaniel, said the show would take in 80-plus performers aged as young as two and a half.
"Our interpretation of the tale is very much in the present time with all the technology and life that we associate with our world today," Ms Roe said.
"Dahl's messages are still very much relevant today based on true values. Charlie, the boy from a simple home with a caring family, enters the factory with others who are greedy, selfish and spoilt, obsessed with technology and over-confident.
"We explore where this leads these children and who comes out on top. The oompa-loompa songs, in particular, provide some great messaging."
The two-hour show will be performed four times between Monday and Wednesday.
There will be two Monday shows (11am and 7pm), an 11am Tuesday show, and an already sold-out 10.30am session on Wednesday.
Tickets are available online or at the Princess Theatre, and cost $29.95 for adults, and $24.95 for concession, students and children.
