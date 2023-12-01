The Examiner
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Basher spat at police when arrested for failing to appear in court

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated December 1 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Basher spat at police when arrested for failing to appear in court
Basher spat at police when arrested for failing to appear in court

A 32-year-old man was ashamed of his racial abuse of a police officer, the man's defence lawyer told the Launceston Magistrates Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.