Basher spat at police when arrested for failing to appear in court

A 32-year-old man was ashamed of his racial abuse of a police officer, the man's defence lawyer told the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Joshua Stephen Olding of no fixed address pleaded guilty to threatening, assaulting and abusing a police officer and a count of escape on September 21, 2023.
He also pleaded guilty to using and possessing drugs in March 2023.
Police prosecutor Yoav Sered said that at 10.49pm police were called to the City Mission where three men were drinking.
"Mr Olding was subject to two outstanding warrants," Mr Sered said.
He was arrested but broke away and ran 50metres along Frederick street toward Wellington strett.
When taken to the Launceston police station Olding became agitated and started yelling at an officer that he was a f---ing Pakistani arab and asked whether he had bomb under his vest.
He spat at two officers with the spittle landing on the face of one officer.
The Department of Community Corrections sought that he be resentenced for breaching a community correction order.
Defence lawyer Lucy Flanagan said Olding was ashamed of his comments.
"He has never behaved or spoken in that way previously," she said.
She said that he now recognised how serious the spitting incident was.
Ms Flanagan said the unusual behaviour demonstrated how drunk he was.
The court heard that Olding was awaiting a Supreme Court sentence on Monday, December 4 for a brutal assault on his father.
Magistrate Evan Hughes noted that Olding also spat during the assault.
He postponed sentencing because of concern that an unintended crushing effect could result.
Olding was ordered to reappear on December 8 at 2.15pm
