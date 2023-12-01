The Examiner
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Man who assaulted former partner walks free after serving time

Updated December 2 2023 - 8:43am, first published 4:30am
A Launceston man has walked away from a 58-day long stint in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting his former partner and breaching a family violence order twice.

