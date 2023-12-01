Man who assaulted former partner walks free after serving time

A Launceston man has walked away from a 58-day long stint in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting his former partner and breaching a family violence order twice.
Dj Bannister-Christie pleaded guilty to the offences at the Launceston Magistrates Court on December 1, 2023.
Police prosecutor Anne Knox told the court Bannnister-Christie and his former partner had got into an argument at their Invermay home on September 12.
Ms Knox said the woman pretended to take the rubbish out, before fleeing on foot to Thomas Parker Rare Spares, a nearby business.
Bannister-Christie followed, leaving the couple's infant alone and unsupervised.
The court heard the woman asked staff at the business to call the police - something they refused to do - and when Bannister-Christie arrived she tried to maintain distance by moving between stock racks.
Bannister-Christie eventually grabbed the woman which "caused her to fall to the ground".
The woman gave Bannister-Christie her phone, and the pair left the business together.
This happened while Bannister-Christie was awaiting sentencing on another assault from 2022, for which he received a suspended sentence.
Bannister-Christie was arrested in October, and in a police interview said his partner had "woken up in a mood" on the morning of the assault, something that "put him in a mood" and led to the argument.
Ms Knox said Bannister-Christie told officers the woman had told him to "f**k off" several times during the argument, and he pursued her to try and smooth things over.
"He said he grabbed her and cuddled her tightly to calm her down," she said.
"He was afraid she would leave him and their son ... [the woman] just needed calming down."
The breaches of the family violence order happened on October 3 and October 4, when Bannister-Christie visited his former partner at her home.
The first was to exchange custody of their child - outside the dwelling - and the second was after the woman asked for his help caring for the baby.
Defence counsel James Oxley said Bannister-Christie had reflected on his behaviour, and realised it was wrong.
"The complainant left to get some space, which was entirely her right," Mr Oxley said.
"He wrongly believed going after her would help the situation."
The defence lawyer said Bannister-Christie knew the October visits would breach the police family violence order, but he decided to "put his obligations as a father" first.
Mr Oxley said the stay in prison was a "major wake-up call" for Bannister-Christie, and the man no longer wished to be in a relationship with the complainant.
Magistrate Ken Stanton deliberated on whether to breach the suspended sentence and keep Bannister-Christie behind bars.
Ultimately Mr Stanton decided against it, as the matter at hand happened before the suspended sentence was issued on September 29.
The magistrate did not let Bannister-Christie walk away scot-free, however, as this was the third assault committed in five years.
"The degree of seriousness warrants a sentence of imprisonment," Mr Stanton said.
Mr Stanton convicted Bannister-Christie for the assault and the family violence order breaches, sentencing him to eight weeks and two days in prison, backdating the punishment to October 4.
The matter was recorded as a family violence offence.
