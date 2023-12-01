The Examiner
Riverbend Park chosen as site for $500k bike track

Updated December 1 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 1:03pm
A concept design of the new pump track at Riverbend Park. Picture supplied
A concept design of the new pump track at Riverbend Park. Picture supplied

Launceston outdoor play hub Riverbend Park will soon be home to the city's first pump track.

Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

