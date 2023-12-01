Riverbend Park chosen as site for $500k bike track

Launceston outdoor play hub Riverbend Park will soon be home to the city's first pump track.
City of Launceston has selected a 900 square metre block of vacant land - between the Charles Street bridge and the Boathouse - as the preferred site for the $500,000 facility.
Construction will begin in 2024, and the council will advertise for design and construction tenders on Saturday.
Mayor Matthew Garwood said Riverbend Park was the perfect site for the new track, and hinted that similar developments could follow.
"The pump track's central location is close to the CBD, has nearby access to toilets and car parks, and is already a major recreational hub for Launceston and the whole state," Cr Garwood said.
"The addition of a pump track to Riverbend Park will be an awesome asset for the city, and one that is going to provide a heap fun and physical activity for people of all ages, for years to come.
"This location has been selected following extensive investigations by officers who have examined a number of potential locations across the municipality and is just the first of what may be a few investments of this kind around the city and suburbs."
A pump track is an undulating circuit designed so bike riders can gather momentum by upwards and downwards body movements rather than pedalling.
The tracks are also popular with skateboarders, rollerbladers and scooter riders.
A host of other pump tracks have been rolled out across the North in recent years, including at Legana, George Town and Deloraine.
