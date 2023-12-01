The Examiner
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Photos

Poll results a drag on Labor leader as powerbrokers eject O'Byrne

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
December 1 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor leader Rebecca White has an uneasy relationship with independent and former leader David O'Byrne. File picture.
Labor leader Rebecca White has an uneasy relationship with independent and former leader David O'Byrne. File picture.

With Labor's powerbrokers gathering on Friday, the EMRS poll results showing the party in a three-point slide in support couldn't have come at a worst time for leader Rebecca White.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Photos
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.