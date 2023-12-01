How a garden party is toasting the ag community and helping farmers

Anytime is a good time to give but with a dry and hot summer predicted this year, a charitable organisation is asking locals to dig deep for farmers at an annual fundraiser
The 'Celebrating Rural Communities' Garden Party is returning this weekend to continue its fundraising efforts for the Rural Relief Fund and to provide a good time for patrons.
Organised by Rural Business Tasmania, one of the state's charitable providers, the event contributes to the fund, which has offered financial and in-kind support to Tasmanian farmers, fishers, foresters, small businesses, their families and communities impacted by natural disaster and crisis since 2000.
"There is a real threat of bushfires and challenging seasonal conditions this year, so there is no better time to give the Rural Relief Fund Appeal a boost', said Elizabeth Skirving, CEO of Rural Business Tasmania.
"We are looking forward to joining our rural and regional families together with industry stakeholders and government representatives to celebrate our rural and regional industry.
"What better way of celebrating than by enjoying excellent Tasmanian food and wine".
Held at the historic gardens of Cadmore in Longford this Saturday, December 2, the afternoon and evening event is filled with musical entertainment, like Captain Mannering/Sonic Boom.
In the past, the fund has provided support on the occasion of natural disasters like the 2016 flood, in which it provided more than $500,000 to 238 rural families.
Tickets can be purchased through the Rural Business website, with all funds going directly to supporting the Rural Relief Fund.
