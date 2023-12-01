The Examiner
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Local News
Good News
What's on

How a garden party is toasting the ag community and helping farmers

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
December 1 2023 - 4:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jill Skirving, Chantal Filgate, and CEO of Rural Business Tasmania Elizabeth Skirving toast ahead of their annual garden party. Picture supplied
Jill Skirving, Chantal Filgate, and CEO of Rural Business Tasmania Elizabeth Skirving toast ahead of their annual garden party. Picture supplied

Anytime is a good time to give but with a dry and hot summer predicted this year, a charitable organisation is asking locals to dig deep for farmers at an annual fundraiser

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.