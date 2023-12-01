Twelve-year-old mayor joins West Tamar Council

At 12-years-old, Alice Gregory has already made her first step into politics - and what a step: she's become mayor.
The Riverside Primary School pupil was announced as the West Tamar Council's newest youth mayor for 2024 at a ceremony on Thursday, November 30.
Alice was selected as part of the three-year running council program which chooses a student to represent the municipality's youth and empower young people with skills and confidence.
"I believe that younger generations deserve a voice and say in what happens," Alice said.
"I would like to be in a position to help act on issues and make an impact for young people and children.
"I also aim to encourage and support people in our local community on issues and topics that are meaningful to them by giving them a voice."
The West Tamar Youth Mayor Program selects a student from years seven to nine, with Alice the youngest appointed to the position by the Council to date.
A talented junior runner and self-confessed bookworm, Alice takes the reins from St Patrick's
College student Noah Hedger, and will hold the position for one calendar year.
West Tamar mayor Christina Holmdahl said that she was excited to be sharing her official mayoral duties with another youth mayor and that the role continues to grow in significance.
"I was very impressed with how incredibly community focussed, mature and articulate Alice
was for someone so young - she was very impressive and I'm certainly looking forward to
working with her over the next year," mayor Holmdahl said.
"I am certainly looking forward to working with Alice and helping her to develop her leadership skills, as well as gaining an understanding of her thoughts and suggestions on improving life for young people in the West Tamar."
The youth mayor role is designed to streamline communication between council and its constituents, particularly council's decision-making process and increasing young people's understanding of the roles and functions of local government.
The West Tamar Youth Mayor Program first began in December 2020, and has been a position held by three youth mayors before Alice - Chloe White in 2021, Elizabeth Sexton in 2022 and Noah Hedger in 2023.
The role was borne out of the 2020-22 West Tamar Youth Strategy, which identified the goal of empowering young people with skills and confidence in the West Tamar municipality.
