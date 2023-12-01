The Examiner
Twelve-year-old mayor joins West Tamar Council

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
December 1 2023 - 3:30pm
West Tamar Mayor Christina Holmdahl welcomes new Youth Mayor Alice Gregory, 12. Picture by Craig George
At 12-years-old, Alice Gregory has already made her first step into politics - and what a step: she's become mayor.

