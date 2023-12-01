The Examinersport
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Sport/Cricket

Howe good?!: Twin tons start TCL T20 competition off with a bang

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated December 1 2023 - 12:33pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richard Howe and Rickie Wells (inset) both scored centuries in the TCL T20 competition on Thursday night. Pictures by Paul Scambler, supplied
Richard Howe and Rickie Wells (inset) both scored centuries in the TCL T20 competition on Thursday night. Pictures by Paul Scambler, supplied

A pair of TCL cricketers certainly enjoyed the league's T20 competition getting under way on Thursday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.