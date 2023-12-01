Howe good?!: Twin tons start TCL T20 competition off with a bang

A pair of TCL cricketers certainly enjoyed the league's T20 competition getting under way on Thursday night.
Longford's Richard Howe and Evandale Panthers' Rickie Wells cashed in on the shorter format, both scoring centuries in fast fashion as their sides were victorious.
Captain-coach Howe notched up 132 from 68 balls as Longford piled on 6-208 to defeat Perth by 106 runs.
The former Westbury Shamrock hit 14 fours and five sixes on his way to the milestone, reaching three figures in the 17th over.
That was the most expensive over of the match, with Howe taking 26 runs off the bat plus two extras, before hitting 18 off the 19th over until he was dismissed.
Teammate Dion Blair's 20 was the next highest score while Perth bowler Jake Smith (3-33) led the way with the ball.
The Demons couldn't put it together in the chase as Susantha Demun Hewage top scored with a run-a-ball 25.
Patty Sytsma was the star of the show with the ball, taking 5-19 off just 2.4 overs.
At University Oval, Wells eclipsed Howe's effort by staying unbeaten on 136 from 74 balls as the Panthers made 5-193 to defeat ACL by 90 runs.
The 2021-22 Jason Savage Medallist hit a massive 11 sixes and seven fours en route to the milestone, which he fittingly brought up with a maximum.
His captain-coach Jonty Manktelow made 22 from 15 balls, with two sixes, while Ben Harris was the pick of ACL's bowlers with 3-35.
ACL captain-coach Troy Huggins hit six sixes in the chase - making 45 from 26 balls.
Elsewhere, Hadspen defeated Trevallyn by eight wickets and Launceston Nepali defeated Legana by five runs.
Three batters past 50 runs in the clash at Trevallyn as Matthew Kerrison (55*) led the home side before Stan Tyson (57) and Jono Chapman (51*) got Hadspen across the line.
Sandip Adhikari (61 off 28 balls) was Launceston Nepali's best in their win.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.