Friday, 1 December 2023
Magistrate rejects driver's tall story about the night he crashed car

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
December 1 2023 - 5:00pm
Adlphi Road, Whitemore Google Maps
A dairy farm manager who claimed in court that he drank eight cans of beer while walking around in a dark paddock with a broken leg had given an implausible account, a Launceston magistrate found.

