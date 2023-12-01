Magistrate rejects driver's tall story about the night he crashed car

A dairy farm manager who claimed in court that he drank eight cans of beer while walking around in a dark paddock with a broken leg had given an implausible account, a Launceston magistrate found.
Shane Leigh Webb, 36, of formerly of Exton pleaded not guilty to a count of exceeding 0.05 on July 22, 2022 and gave evidence in a hearing. He recorded a blood alcohol level of 0.139.
Webb, who did not hire a lawyer, told the court that he had rolled his Mitsubishi Triton car four times before it landed on it's wheels in a paddock off Adelphi Rd near Whitemore.
He said that he had consumed just two beers before the crash and had drunk eight cans while trying to find his mobile phone in the paddock after the crash.
Magistrate Evan Hughes gave his decision on Friday in relation to the October 26 hearing.
He said that ambulance officer Daniel Tree gave evidence of arriving at the crash scene at 12.25am to see Webb trapped in his car with his seat belt on.
He said Tasmania Fire Service and Ambulance Tasmania were using the jaws of life to extract Webb.
He said the defendant was in pain and had a broken tibia and fibula and dislocation of the right shoulder.
Webb was trapped by the driver's door and the dashboard.
Mr Hughes said that Constable Christopher Sydes had given evidence that when he arrived jaws of life were being used to cut the central pillar.
He said he saw empty and full cans of beer in passenger footwell and outside the car.
Mr Hughes said Constable Nicholas Crawford also saw beer cans in the footwell.
He said Constable Crawford had turned on body worn camera which depicted beer cans around the vehicle.
Mr Hughes said Corey Fair had given evidence that a blood sample was taken at the Launceston General Hospital with Webb returning a reading of 0.139.
"The defendant elected to give evidence," Mr Hughes said.
Webb told the court that he was driving on Adelphi Rd when a cow emerged causing him to take evasive action, hit the side of a bridge and lose control of the ute at about 8.30pm.
"He said he opened the driver's door and crawled around looking for his mobile phone which he said he found at 11.45pm," Mr Hughes said.
"The defendant said he had skulled eight cans of beer to calm his nerves and to dull the pain."
"He did not agree that he was pinned in the vehicle and did not agree that he was wearing his seat belt."
Mr Hughes said he rejected the defendant's account in relation to the timing and consumption of alcohol.
He said he found paramedic Mr Tree to be an honest and persuasive witness whose story was consistent with that of Constable Sydes about the extraction of Webb from the vehicle.
He found that Webb was trapped in the vehicle, he was wearing his seat belt and had not consumed alcohol at the scene.
"I find he would have been unable to extract himself without the jaws of life," Mr Hughes said.
"His account was implausible and lacked credibilty."
The court heard that Webb was disqualified for three months in 2018 after recording a reading of 0.091.
The $27,000 vehicle was totally destroyed and because of the drink driving allegation no insurance was payable.
He said that the loss of his licence would have very big effect on his work as a dairy farmer.
"I am more than willing to work with youse to put something in my car ..." he said.
Mr Hughes allowed him 56 days to make an application for a restricted licence.
"You do not have the benefit of a plea of guilty or demonstration of remorse," he said.
"Your case is an example of what can occur [when a driver exceeds 0.05]."
He disqualified him from driving for 19 months and fined him $1850.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.