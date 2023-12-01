Trafficker who feared retribution from prison inmate spared jail term

A 39-year-old chef who moved out of home and turned to drug trafficking when his ice habit got out of control had his nine jail term suspended when sentenced.
Luke Nigel Stagg pleaded guilty in October to count of trafficking in a controlled substance between October 13, 2020 and October 21, 2020.
The court heard police set up Operation McKay after several large cash deposits into an account held by [co-accused] Shanelle Renee Delaney.
Amounts of $11,000, $8000 and $3000 were deposited at the Mowbray post office in September, 2020.
Delaney, 39, pleaded guilty in 2022 to trafficking $40,000 worth of ice, GBL and GHB and was sentenced to a drug treatment order with a 20 month jail sentence attached if she failed to stay off drugs.
During the operation police intercepted parcels sent via Australia Post which contained the drugs.
The parcels were sent to false names "Grant Buchanan" and "Alan Dean" at addresses in Cadorna and Mangan streets in Mowbray respectively.
On one occasion police intercepted a parcel at the Canning street mail centre containing 28.1 grams of ice and at St Leonards substituted a crystalline substance before it was delivered to the Cadorna street and Mangan street addresses which were under surveillance.
Stagg and Delaney kept track of parcels through Australia Post tracking.
"Ms Delaney and the accused arrived in her Jeep Cherokee and when Australia Post delivered the parcel she got out and took them and returned to her Clark Street address," the court heard.
When police raided the Clark St address five minutes later Delaney and Stagg were in the kitchen in close proximity to two parcels.
Stagg bought some drugs from Delaney and sold them.
Examination of Stagg's phone found messages indicating drug sales and negotiations.
But she said the state could not quantify how much Stagg sold.
A total of value of $42, 250 of drugs were imported including the notorious date rape drug GHB.
One of the other imported drugs was generally used as floor stripper and paint thinner.
Acting Justice Porter said Stagg had a prior conviction for drug matters in 2014.
He said Stagg had worked for seventeen years as chef and had developed an ice addiction over ten years.
He had lost the family home in Waverley because of drugs.
Stagg started purchasing drugs from Delaney and selling when his ice habit exceeded $1000 a day.
Acting Justice Porter said Stagg moved out of the family home and in with Ms Delaney about a week before the police search.
The court heard that he was assessed as unsuitable for a home detention order.
Stagg had stayed away from drug use until after his sentencing hearing but admitted use of methylamphetamine in November which in combination with other drugs resulted in hospital treatment.
Acting Justice Porter said Stagg was concerned about the pending sentence and fears of retribution from a prison inmate.
He said he decided on a suspended sentence after deciding that some punishment was required along with an incentive not to reoffend.
He ordered that he submit to the supervision of a probation officer and to drug testing.
He also ordered that he do 140 hours of community service and pay $2795 for costs of analysis.
He warned Stagg that the suspended sentence could be activated for any imprisonable offence including possession of cannabis.
