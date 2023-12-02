Here comes the SunCable, and I say it's alright

Regarding the proposal of a tower/ cable industry to be built (The Examiner, November 5), if passed by council.
The site is not in George Town itself but at Bell Bay, an industrial area that is designed to build new industry. George Town and the valley would benefit from this. So the tower is 180 metres tall, you would only see the top of it at George Town. You don't see the tower of the power stations.
Just think of the jobs for the young ones, not only on the building site, but the flow on into the town itself. To the George Town Council, take a stand we will do it pass it this is for our town and the future.
THE problem with Ros Lewis and Extinction Rebellion (The Examiner, November 6) is that on the one hand they want to spread the message of the climate emergency, but then they use a tactic like traffic disruption which angers, frightens or turns off their fellow Australians.
A further problem is that once you start using civil disobedience tactics and disruptive tactics you have no control over climate activists who want to go to more violent extremes.
More extreme activists then give Extinction Rebellion a bad name. Not only that but moderate Australians get even more turned off. It also gives politicians an excuse to label climate activists as radical, dangerous elements in society. It further increases the attention of police to crack down on activist activities as the Extinction Rebellion actions in Western Australia showed, and documented in a Four Corners program.
What is needed in climate action is moderate actions which can still be highly effective, and actions to reach out to all the members of the community.
Only through widespread community pressure can governments, fossil fuel companies and the big CO2 emitters of the world, China and the USA, be made to act on the climate emergency.
PURSUANT to the introduction of the Cradle Mountain shuttle bus fee on 15 November 2023 (The Examiner, November 19), the proposed Freycinet National Park shuttle bus from a new 'visitor gateway' and 'transport hub' near Coles Bay to the existing car park within the aforementioned national park will undoubtedly require a so-called service fee for those wishing to avail themselves of motorised transport as part of a 20-year master plan released in 2019.
CRUISE Ship? New Zealand refuses entry on bio security reasons but we are letting it in Hobart. Why, Minister Palmer, is this allowed?
