Launceston is a wonderous city with much to offer, let's celebrate it

We're not exactly bold, but sometimes blandness is good. We argue over modern architecture and building heights in historical precincts, do residents care? You betcha! We debate the merits of graffiti, bag tags and inner city traffic speed zones. Yes, we also struggle with seemingly intractable urban-city problems: housing affordability, addiction, crime. We fought over the pandemic. And recently our sometimes complacent city has awakened to the future that climate change might bring. Meanwhile, we are slowly learning the relationship between Indigenous history and the European perspective of earlier schooling. We are trying to teach children about our different cultures, religions and identities. This process isn't without tension; growth never is.