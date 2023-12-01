Launceston is a wonderous city with much to offer, let's celebrate it

WE ARE a city of wondrous Northern Tasmania (thanks, Queen Victoria). Now with January 26 fast approaching we have an opportunity to take stock of how far we've come.
Launceston offers lovely museums, top restaurants, and fun summer festivals; and it hasn't sullied its river waterfront with over-development. There's lots of greenery and parkland. Us amateurs enjoy access to cycling, walking paths; ski trails; and great beaches just outside city limits. Our institutions of higher learning produce well educated citizens. We broadly embrace immigration and diversity.
We're not exactly bold, but sometimes blandness is good. We argue over modern architecture and building heights in historical precincts, do residents care? You betcha! We debate the merits of graffiti, bag tags and inner city traffic speed zones. Yes, we also struggle with seemingly intractable urban-city problems: housing affordability, addiction, crime. We fought over the pandemic. And recently our sometimes complacent city has awakened to the future that climate change might bring. Meanwhile, we are slowly learning the relationship between Indigenous history and the European perspective of earlier schooling. We are trying to teach children about our different cultures, religions and identities. This process isn't without tension; growth never is.
As we all grapple with the hard work of creating our great city, let's remember this is not just for us, but for our descendants. Most of us would count themselves lucky to live here. May it be so for future generations. And let's be good to each other.
Bruce Webb, Launceston
ALLAN Slater (The Examiner, November 22) mentioned the Council's attitude that some residents had regarding the proposed Invermay commercial plans were not relevant to the DA and did not violate planning regulations.
Maybe Council has it all backwards and in reality it is our City of Launceston Council which is irrelevant - its attitude being "It's our way or the highway."
Towns and Cities are essentially built for the people!
And Kate Cass says suggestions of our population numbers stagnating questions if further growth is needed or in fact desired given that councils and governments attract people and then start thinking about extra infrastructure to enable any enlargement.
Marketing guru Dick Smith contends that continued growth is unsustainable, and he's proven to be nobody's fool.
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
CONGRATULATIONS to The Athlete's Foot for not calling their recent sale the awful "Black Friday".
J. Breen, Newnham
WHAT gall to conflate the horrific experiences of thalidomide sufferers with today's economic difficulties (Ian O'Neill, The Examiner, December 1). Did he ask if they were disappointed in the apology? Does he really care? Have a crack at Albanese if you must but keep it clean. More importantly if you think high inflation, a volatile oil market, the high cost of housing and a lack of cheap renewable energy are all exclusively the result of the past eighteen months of Labor in power then perhaps you also believe the world really was created in seven days.
Tony Newport, Hillwood
IN RESPONSE to the editorial in The Examiner (30 November).
I was taken back by the comment that judged me, an objector to the development, as being "more your garden variety anti development folk...who would prefer to see the funds go to, say, the arts rather than sport."
I could easily make generic and perhaps sarcastic comments about those who support the stadium, but why would I? Most I am sure are like me, an ordinary person with a point of view to which they, as I, are entitled.
For the record, I love footy, go regularly to local games and have been to every major AFL ground in the country (except WA) to see AFL games.
I wouldn't support spending a billion dollars on the arts sector.
I am not anti development, but do raise my eyebrows at some of the approvals that are given.
This proposal is one of those and stands alone as the most ill considered, inappropriate and unnecessary use of public funds that I can imagine. Every step along the way it seems all the predication's on which the proposal was apparently justifiable are being shot down.
Plenty has been and will no doubt continue to be said about its ridiculousness, all for the sake of three extra games of AFL a year in the state. It is a joke, sadly played out at the cost of the general public.
David Gibbins, Riverside
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.