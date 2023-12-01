When is a saving not a saving? Council under budget as headwinds strengthen

A $1.1 million saving in labour costs, due to unfilled staff positions, was a major driver in the council coming in $2.233 million under budget as of September 30.
The City of Launceston council's latest financial statements show the council's ongoing deficit at $1.061 million.
Although this was lower than the $3.295 million originally expected, councillors were loath to break out the champagne when the quarterly budget update was tabled at the November 30 meeting.
Deputy mayor Hugh McKenzie said this should be treated with caution, not in the least because there were still three quarters left in the financial year.
Cr McKenzie said although it looked good on paper, the shortfall in staff spending could lead to complications in the future if the positions remained vacant.
"Some of that will be mitigated by contractors that we've brought in, but some of it will be worn by the people who actually operate every day within this organisation," he said.
"The ability to get things done is somewhat compromised as well.
"Sometimes a saving isn't a saving in the long term."
Income was $855,000 above expectations - largely due to increased parking revenues, fees from Carr Villa and booming membership at the Launceston Aquatic Centre.
The new road occupation charge, which was not included in the annual budget, brought in $130,120 over the first three months of the 2023-24 financial year.
Fines for on-street parking violations were $131,438 lower than originally budgeted.
This was about $6500 greater than the $125,964 increase in money collected from parking fees.
Expenses came in $1.38 million under budget, mostly driven by the lower spend on staff salaries.
Councillor Tim Walker said even if contractors were brought in to complete projects the organisation would be left at a loss - and not necessarily a financial one - if it did not have a reliable pool of expertise to draw from.
"It feels like we're at the crossroads in regards to that variance of salaries," he said.
"At some point that does become a burden to the organisation that we don't have the expertise, that we are looking outside the organisation to get certain work done.
"We are facing headwinds in a number of different areas and when that's combined with a slightly diminished workforce, that can put pressure on other parts of the organisation."
