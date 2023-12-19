The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Northern Tasmania's top 10 famous exports

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
December 19 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Examiner has compiled the north of Tasmania's biggest exports. File pictures
The Examiner has compiled the north of Tasmania's biggest exports. File pictures

Tasmania has had plenty of famous exports; but what about the north? Well, The Examiner is happy to report that the upper extremities of the state are punching well above their weight when it comes to well-known people.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.