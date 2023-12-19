Northern Tasmania's top 10 famous exports

Tasmania has had plenty of famous exports; but what about the north? Well, The Examiner is happy to report that the upper extremities of the state are punching well above their weight when it comes to well-known people.
In no particular order, we've compiled a list of some of Northern Tasmania's most-famous exports.
Richard Flanagan
Born: Longford
Arguably Australia's great living novelist - if not one of the world's greats, according to the Washington Post - Richard Flanagan, who was born in Longford in 1961, has achieved immense literary success in his 30-year career.
A prodigious writer of journalism, fiction and non-fiction, Flanagan has published some 18 novels - many of which feature Tasmania and Tasmanians - the most esteemed of which was his Man Booker Prize winning work The Narrow Road to the Deep North.
David Boon
Born: Launceston
Refereee, commentator, batsman and occasional off-spinner, David Boon was - and is - a cricket allrounder, and certainly mad for the sport. A man who scored more than 7000 runs at Test level, Boon was born in Launceston in 1960 and went on to contribute to Australia's first Cricket World Cup win in 1987.
That year, the stocky, moustachioed Boon won player of the match in the final against Pakistan, going 75 from 125 balls. He was voted International Cricketer of the Year for the season and wrote his name into cricket legend.
Ricky Ponting
Born: Launceston
Having retired from International cricket in 2012, it is astounding that Ricky Ponting is still Australia's leading run scorer in Test and ODI cricket. The Launceston-born batter was Australian, captain, a three time world-cup winner, the "Cricketer of the Decade 2000" and inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.
Still involved in the game as the Australian men's team assistant coach, the right-handed cricketer is hoping to add more trophies to an already loaded cabinet.
Ariarne Titmus
Born: Launceston
The Australian record holder in the women's 200-, 400- and 800-metre freestyles, Ariarne Titmus is Tassie's two-time Olympic gold medal winner. Born in Launceston in 2000, Titmus is already one of the world's great female middle-distance swimmers, having secured a number of world championship golds, Pan Pacific championships and Commonwealth Games medals.
Simon Baker
Born: Launceston
With a leading man's glorious golden locks, Simon Baker was always destined to be a star: and he certainly achieved that with his own Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2013. The actor, who starred in the long-running series The Mentalist - for which he earned an Emmy nomination - has had an over 30 year career in filmmaking, both on the big and small screen.
Born in Launceston in 1969, Baker has spent much of his life in Sydney, but he'll always be one of Launnie's own.
Rachael Taylor
Born: Launceston
A Riverside and Trevallyn alumni, actress Rachael Taylor shot to stardom first as Miss Teen Australia before arriving on the screen in the short-lived Aussie drama headLand. But the actress, who would go on to star in television shows like the Charlie's Angels TV reboot, was off to bigger things.
Starring opposite Megan Fox and Shia LaBeouf in Transformers, Taylor's rise to fame has been a steady one, playing in movies like Red Dog and horror flicks like See No Evil and Shutter.
Richie Porte
Born: Launceston
Road cyclist
Eight wins on the World Tour, a Tour de France podium finisher, and an all round nice guy, Richie Porte was an all-rounder cyclist who was often called cycling's unluckiest man - and despite it all, managed some incredible feats.
Hampered by illness, tire punctures and a number of mishaps on the world stage, the Tasmanian Devil - as he was known - managed to beat the odds more often than not. A supreme success on cycling's biggest stage, Porte was undoubtedly a northern export of extraordinary prowess. And now he calls the north home once more, having retired in 2022.
Marcos Ambrose
Born: Launceston
Racing driver
A Scotch Oakburn College graduate, Marcos Ambrose is one of the country's great racecar driving exports, not merely Tasmania's. He began racing karts at the age of ten - and boy, was he prodigious: winning four state titles and an Australian championship - before moving to Europe for the Formula Ford, where he again became a champion.
Wherever he went, which included a return to Australia for the V8s, Ambrose was a winner. He notched up two Supercars championships, back-to-back, in 2003 and '04 and backed it up in the United States, where he was the first Aussie driver to win at NASCAR's highest level.
Alec Campbell
Born: Launceston
The final surviving Australian participant of the First World War's Gallipoli campaign, Alec Campbell was 103 years old when died in 2002 - and he was undoubtedly an Australian legend, and the "last ANZAC", as then-Prime Minister John Howard called him. He became, often, more of a symbol for what was a tragic campaign and the camaraderie and unity of purpose that grew from its adversity.
As the British general, Sir Ian Hamilton, said: "Before the war, who had ever heard of ANZAC? Hereafter, who will ever forget it?"
Hudson Fysh
Born: Launceston
You might not know Hudson Fysh's name, but you'll certainly know his product - and almost certainly used it. Fysh, who was born in Launceston in 1895, started Qantas in 1920. An aviation historian alongside his business credits, Fysh was the company's managing director and chairman for a number of years and was knighted by the British Empire in 1953 for his years of service.
His role in Qantas marks him as one of the country's most influential people of the last century.
