Top psychiatrist wins appeal over sex revelations suspension

Tasmania's former top psychiatrist has succeeded in a court appeal to restore his career after medical regulators suspended his licence last year over revelations of a sexual relationship with a patient.
Dr Aaron Groves' contract as chief psychiatrist with the Tasmanian Health Service was not renewed last November following the personal revelations and his licence suspension by the Medical Board of Australia.
The board claimed that he conducted an inappropriate relationship with a vulnerable patient and contravened rules in writing prescription medications for her.
Dr Groves has previously said that his relationship with the woman began months later after her mental and emotional issues had been resolved.
A subsequent hearing at the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal later set aside the Board's suspension of Dr Groves, but instead imposed a list of eight tough conditions on his medical registration.
Dr Groves appealed that decision to the Supreme Court, saying the conditions imposed made it impossible for him to work in his profession, and that one of the tribunal members involved was biased.
In a decision on Thursday, Supreme Court Acting Justice Brian Martin ruled that TasCAT had erred when it did not properly deal with the claim that one of the members of its health practitioners' tribunal held a bias against Dr Groves.
Ahead of the TasCAT hearing earlier this year, Dr Groves had sought the removal of Dr Ian Sale from the tribunal, claiming there was bad blood between them, and that Dr Sale had publicly criticised Dr Groves.
The tribunal later delegated the decision over whether Dr Sale should recuse himself to Dr Sale.
In its decision, TasCAT found that there was no risk of bias or apprehended bias if Dr Sale remained on the tribunal.
Justice Martin on Thursday ruled that this was a error of law, since Dr Sale had proven to have been a critic of Dr Groves.
"Dr Sale had been a vocal critic of Dr Groves in a public forum, with the criticism directed at the conduct of the appellant in his professional capacity," Justice Martin said.
"In his affidavits, Dr Groves said he understood from discussions with other practitioners that Dr Sale is a critic of his work to establish reforms to mental health services".
The judge said Dr Sale did not apply the correct test when he was deciding whether he should recuse himself for the Groves hearing.
"If Dr Sale had applied the test properly, he could not have refused the application [of Dr Groves] to recuse himself.
"A lay observer is highly likely to view with scepticism that a vocal critic of a practitioner can truly be impartial."
Justice Martin ruled that the TasCAT decision be set aside, and that the Medical Board of Australia pay costs to Dr Groves.
He also set aside the board's earlier decision to suspend Dr Groves' medical licence.
But the judge partially accepted arguments from counsel for the medical board, Ben Jellis, that the conditions imposed on Dr Groves should remain.
These conditions included that Dr Groves must not seek or accept the top job within any government department, must not practise psychiatry in private practice, and that his interactions with patients must be overseen by a senior psychiatry supervisor.
He was also prohibited from supervising other clinical staff, and can also only prescribe medications to patients with the approval of a supervisor.
In his Thursday decision, Justice Martin eased these conditions slightly, but most of them were left in place.
Counsel for Dr Groves, Ben Ihle KC, argued that the conditions were so onerous on Dr Groves that he had been unable to find employment as a psychiatrist since last year.
He is presently working in the field of forensics in Western Australia.
