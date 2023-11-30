Half a million kilos of cargo set to transit airport hub as wraps come off

The wraps have come off the latest in a string of upgrades at the Launceston Airport - one which will mean time-sensitive items can enter and leave the state quicker than before.
A newly-completed cargo hub will help transfer 500 tonnes of freight - about 250 planes' worth - between Tasmania and the rest of Australia every year.
Virgin Australia has signed a 10-year lease on the $4 million facility, and domestic cargo operations manager at the airline Fin Blyth said this marked a return to the island after the airline wound down cargo operations years prior.
He said the greater cargo capacity meant goods could come in and out of Northern Tasmania far quicker than before.
"It's very important, particularly if you're dealing with time sensitive items, not necessarily just perishables, but other items that they might have lifespans that are impacted by delays in logistics," Mr Blyth said.
"For a lot of the products that come out of Northern Tasmania, that freshness, that ability to get it to market is critical."
Deputy premier and minister for transport Michael Ferguson said although the 500 tonne figure was a small fraction of the total volume of freight processed in Tasmania, an air link to the North was vital.
"Of course, we have three commercial shipping operations across Bass Strait," he said.
"We have also lower priority freight options, but for the most valuable products that are the most time sensitive ... they need to get to market as quickly as possible to preserve their freshness.
"That means air access, and with Virgin coming in now to return to the Launceston Airport. It means yet another option for customers to get their goods to market. And that means jobs for Tasmanians."
Launceston Airport chief executive officer Shane O'Hare said this was yet another milestone in the redevelopment of the airport, with more coming in the very near future.
"We've just opened the check-in hall which is a state-of-the-art facility, it's world class," Mr O'Hare said.
"On December 13 we will be opening the next phase, which will be the new security screening lanes.
"That will be followed by retail refresh and then the arrivals hall, and that will commence construction in 2024."
