Thursday, 30 November 2023
Half a million kilos of cargo set to transit airport hub as wraps come off

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
November 30 2023 - 3:10pm
Launceston Airport CEO Shane O'Hare and Virgin Australia cargo operations manager Fin Blyth outside the new cargo facility at Launceston Airport. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Launceston Airport CEO Shane O'Hare and Virgin Australia cargo operations manager Fin Blyth outside the new cargo facility at Launceston Airport. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The wraps have come off the latest in a string of upgrades at the Launceston Airport - one which will mean time-sensitive items can enter and leave the state quicker than before.

