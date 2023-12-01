NOSS Tasmania's new location for expanding their opportunities Advertising Feature

An organisation with deep roots in the community will finally be able to spread its wings and set up shop in a new location. NOSS Tasmania wanted a place where its clients, families and staff could be welcomed and empowered, and in 2024, they will be making that dream a reality.

CEO Ruth Chalk said that NOSS is looking forward to "a vibrant future where we have our own established site."

"We've had client representatives and staff involved in the design process, as we see this as an opportunity to have an even greater connection with our community. We want staff and clients to feel as if it's their place.

"We can't stay in the rental, as it's not very suitable. It doesn't reflect our personality or who we are. We see ourselves serving people long into the future, and the redevelopment allows us to do that better, so it will be welcoming and accessible for all."

The new site boasts a plethora of features making the new location as accessible for its users as possible. These include, but are not limited to: one large and flat block; plenty of parking spaces; on the bus route; walking distance to shops; close to recreational walks and bike paths; and able to house all aspects of the organisation.

NOSS was established in 1991 with eight clients and 6 support workers. In 2023, they now have more than 150 clients and over 70 support workers. Provided for the community, NOSS has been a reliable constant for more than 30 years, and believe it's now time to have a location that's best suited for its needs.

What began as an initiative to provide day services and employment for people with disability in the area, has now become a crucial building block for people to engage with their community.



"People could be playing sport, going for a job interview, tapping into their creativity - whatever it is that brings joy to their own lives, we're there to help them do that," Ruth said.

Bluegum Grounds Maintenance, a service of NOSS, is a social enterprise. "Customers who purchase services from Bluegum contribute to positive outcomes for people with disabilities and the economy," Ruth said.



She said when clients find their lives fulfilling, "that's going to flow on and benefit their family and community as well. No matter what I do to keep us evolving into the future, I just cannot lose the heart that goes into NOSS."

It provides community access services, the Red Shed for those who enjoy pursuits such as music and drama, and a hospitality program, and Bluegum Grounds Maintenance.