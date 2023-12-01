A vibrant future where we have our own established site.- Ruth Chalk, CEO
An organisation with deep roots in the community will finally be able to spread its wings and set up shop in a new location. NOSS Tasmania wanted a place where its clients, families and staff could be welcomed and empowered, and in 2024, they will be making that dream a reality.
CEO Ruth Chalk said that NOSS is looking forward to "a vibrant future where we have our own established site."
"We've had client representatives and staff involved in the design process, as we see this as an opportunity to have an even greater connection with our community. We want staff and clients to feel as if it's their place.
"We can't stay in the rental, as it's not very suitable. It doesn't reflect our personality or who we are. We see ourselves serving people long into the future, and the redevelopment allows us to do that better, so it will be welcoming and accessible for all."
The new site boasts a plethora of features making the new location as accessible for its users as possible. These include, but are not limited to: one large and flat block; plenty of parking spaces; on the bus route; walking distance to shops; close to recreational walks and bike paths; and able to house all aspects of the organisation.
NOSS was established in 1991 with eight clients and 6 support workers. In 2023, they now have more than 150 clients and over 70 support workers. Provided for the community, NOSS has been a reliable constant for more than 30 years, and believe it's now time to have a location that's best suited for its needs.
What began as an initiative to provide day services and employment for people with disability in the area, has now become a crucial building block for people to engage with their community.
"People could be playing sport, going for a job interview, tapping into their creativity - whatever it is that brings joy to their own lives, we're there to help them do that," Ruth said.
Bluegum Grounds Maintenance, a service of NOSS, is a social enterprise. "Customers who purchase services from Bluegum contribute to positive outcomes for people with disabilities and the economy," Ruth said.
She said when clients find their lives fulfilling, "that's going to flow on and benefit their family and community as well. No matter what I do to keep us evolving into the future, I just cannot lose the heart that goes into NOSS."
It provides community access services, the Red Shed for those who enjoy pursuits such as music and drama, and a hospitality program, and Bluegum Grounds Maintenance.
Their new site will be 67 Boland Street, Newstead, towards the end of 2024. For more information on NOSS, go to nossinc.org.au.
Confidence, new friends, and fun - involvement in sports can open a world of enjoyment and new possibilities.
Not only does it benefit our physical health, it boosts our wellbeing and helps enhance a positive sense of self.
It's no wonder, then, that 75 per cent of Australians with disability want to take part in more sports or active recreation.
Through Disability Sports Australia's national Abilities Unleashed program, children as young as five and adults above 18 have the opportunity to get active in their local communities.
"We had 70 events scheduled across the country, and we've already had over 5000 participants come through the program this year," Abilities Unleashed national program manager Kristy Rohrer said.
In partnership with local councils and the State Sporting Organisation, Abilities Unleashed events allow people living with disability to try new sports.
"We have a heavy focus on ensuring that the sports delivered are by local providers, so we're creating a pathway from the day into community sport for our participants," Ms Rohrer said.
Creating an environment where people come along, try different sports, and feel safe and connected with the other participants, is really important.- Kristy Rohrer, Disability Sports Australia
Sports include anything from AFL and NRL to netball, tennis, baseball, cricket, badminton, golf, basketball, bowls, and beyond.
"If a community doesn't have a club that feels like it can be inclusive, the State Sporting Organisation can attend with them and up-skill them so that they can be more confident in terms of delivering inclusive programs at their own clubs," Ms Rohrer said.
Ms Rohrer said the program provides a space for people who don't always get the opportunity to participate in sports and recreation activities.
"One of the main barriers to people with disability participating in sport is actually their own confidence levels," she said.
"Creating an environment where people come along, try different sports, and feel safe and connected with the other participants is really important. It's a huge benefit for them going forward."
Socially, participants create friendships and greater connections within their own community that extend well beyond their involvement on the day.
"Not only with their peers who are there participating with them but also with sports providers and local NDIS organisations," Ms Rohrer said.
Where and when an Abilities Unleashed event occurs is dependent on council and community engagement. If you're keen to participate, visit sports.org.au to register your interest or suggest that Abilities Unleashed come to your region. Programs run across all Australian states and territories.