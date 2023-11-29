Suspicious structure fire under investigation at New Norfolk

Police are investigating the cause of a suspicious structure fire at New Norfolk which ended in an estimated $500,000 of damages to a building in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Police and Tasmania Fire Service were advised of the fire at 103 Blair Street about 1:18am on November 30.
When emergency services arrived a short time later, the abandoned building was "well alight".
Police said the building is owned by the government and has been abandoned for some time, however, Derwent Valley Council is currently the caretaker of the building.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this stage; however, it appears suspicious and Tasmanian Fire Service have reported they will investigate its cause this morning.
Police ask anyone with information relating to the fire or suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident to contact Tasmania Police.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.