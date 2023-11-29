The Examiner
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Suspicious structure fire under investigation at New Norfolk

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 30 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 8:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Suspicious structure fire under investigation at New Norfolk
Suspicious structure fire under investigation at New Norfolk

Police are investigating the cause of a suspicious structure fire at New Norfolk which ended in an estimated $500,000 of damages to a building in the early hours of Thursday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.