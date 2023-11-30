Man arrested on Prospect petrol station roof appeared in court

A 27-year-old man appeared in the Launceston Magistrates court on Thursday afternoon after being charged with a number of offences after an overnight incident on the rooftop of a Prospect service station.
Erich Ungerhofer did not plead to charges of arson, unlawful possession of a dangerous article, recklessly discharge a missile to the danger of another person, unlawfully setting fire to vegetation and trespass and two counts of breach of bail.
He did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody to reappear on December 14
A Tasmania Police media release said police attended the scene at the Ampol Service Station on Westbury Road about 11:30pm on Wednesday, November 29, and reported they located a man from Glenorchy on the building's rooftop in a distressed state.
Police said the man was armed with a knife and made threats to set alight the business, and that they were soon joined by Tas Fire and Tas Ambulance on scene.
After a short interaction with police, the man was taken into custody without incident or injury and taken to the Launceston Police Station where he was detained for further investigations.
Police subsequently interviewed and charged the man with arson, breach of bail, unlawfully possess a dangerous article in a public place and recklessly discharging a missile to the danger of another person.
