Thursday, 30 November 2023
Man arrested on Prospect petrol station roof appeared in court

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 30 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 5:00pm
Police arrested a man overnight at an AMPOL petrol station in Prospect. File picture by Paul Scambler
A 27-year-old man appeared in the Launceston Magistrates court on Thursday afternoon after being charged with a number of offences after an overnight incident on the rooftop of a Prospect service station.

