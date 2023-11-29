The Examiner
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Police arrest of man after rooftop petrol station standoff

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 30 2023 - 8:20am, first published 8:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police arrested a man overnight at an AMPOL petrol station in Prospect. File picture by Paul Scambler
Police arrested a man overnight at an AMPOL petrol station in Prospect. File picture by Paul Scambler

Police have charged a man with arson and a number of other offences after an overnight incident on the rooftop of a Prospect service station.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.