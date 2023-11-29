Police arrest of man after rooftop petrol station standoff

Police have charged a man with arson and a number of other offences after an overnight incident on the rooftop of a Prospect service station.
Police attended the scene at the Ampol Service Station on Westbury Road about 11:30pm on Wednesday, November 29, and reported they located a 27-year-old man from Glenorchy on the building's rooftop in a distressed state.
Police said the man was armed with a knife and made threats to set alight the business, and that they were soon joined by Tas Fire and Tas Ambulance on scene.
After a short interaction with police, the man was taken into custody without incident or injury and taken to the Launceston Police Station where he was detained for further investigations.
Police subsequently interviewed and charged the man with arson, breach of bail, unlawfully possess a dangerous article in a public place and recklessly discharging a missile to the danger of another person.
Police detained the man ahead of appearance in the Launceston Magistrates Court at 11:30am today.
