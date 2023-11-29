Child safety staff shortage solution 'not a perfect' one

Tasmania's out-of-home care system continues to assign case workers to kids in care according to a triaged system of need, despite calls from the children's commissioner for urgent change.
Children and Young People Commissioner Leanne McLean released a report on Wednesday that investigated the state's response to a shortage of case workers for children in out of home care.
The response sees case workers only assigned to kids with high needs, leaving more than 500 children with a phone number or email address to contact if they need help.
In her report Ms McLean made several recommendations for improvements, including an evidence-based approach to case management of children be "urgently" developed, and for kids to get a say in what happens to them.
Education, Children and Young Person Minister Roger Jaensch said the recommendations would inform the government's reforms in out of home care, to sit alongside its implementation of recommendations from the commission of inquiry.
But he continued to defend the triaged "teams" approach, as the staffing and retention issues continue to be an issue for the sector.
"There are aspects of this model that were brought about as a matter of necessity, where we had very low staffing numbers and needed to ensure we were using the staff we had where they were most needed," Mr Jaensch said.
"We make no apologies for that," he said.
"It has not been a perfect system, but it was a response to a set of circumstances at a particular time."
Mr Jaensch added that some children may be in loving, long-term foster families and do not need intensive support.
"What we have also learned from working in teams is that at different times and different stages of their care young people need different sorts of supports...maybe they don't need as intensive support from people whose job it is to ensure that child safety matters are dealt with."
He said he spoke to child safety staff in Devonport on Wednesday about what strategies can be introduced to deal with the challenges.
He said one suggested short-term solution was to remove administrative burden from case workers to free up more time for children, as well as permission to over-recruit to account for staff churn.
"The Commissioner makes a number of recommendations in her report which relate to enabling our children and young people to participate in decision making, reforming our case management model and continuing our efforts to recruit staff," he said.
"We will work through the seven recommendations in the context of the Commission of Inquiry response and they will inform the reforms we are progressing in our Out of Home Care sector."
"More specifically, the Government is committed to developing and implementing evidence-based practice models that ensure all our children are safe; their individuals needs are met and they are provided with opportunities to establish safe and stable relationships."
The Greens have long-called for change in this area, and have questioned the government about the case worker shortage and its responses in out-of-home-care.
Labor child spokesperson Sarah Lovell said the children commissioner's latest report was a stark reminder of the enormous amount of work needed to ensure Tasmanian children are safe.
"This must be a priority for the Government...it has had 10 years to ensure child safety officers are resourced adequately, and children are kept safe," she said.
"It is well beyond time they took this responsibility seriously."
