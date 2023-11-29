Proposed workplace reforms would hit economy, new report finds

Proposed federal industrial relations legislation that would criminalise wage theft and crack down on differential pay would have adverse effects on the economy if passed, according to a new study released on Thursday.
Study author Gene Tunny claims that if enacted, the Fair Work Legislation Amendment (Closing Loopholes) Bill 2023 would hit productivity and employment, constrain conditions and earnings for those in the gig economy, and boost costs for employers.
But Labor workplace relations minister Tony Burke says the bill would introduce minimum pay for gig workers, ensure labour hire workers earn at least the same as permanent employees, and result in jail time for wage theft.
It would also introduce the rights of casual employees to become permanent employees under some circumstances.
Unions Tasmania state secretary Jessica Munday has campaigned strongly for the bill, and last week released a survey that claimed the majority of Tasmanians in the north and north-west of the state supported the legislation.
She has said that wage and super theft are "rife" in certain industries in the state, and the proposed legislation would be a welcome move towards eliminating that.
Mr Tunny, who is an adjunct fellow at the Centre for Independent Studies, which is politically aligned with the Liberal Party, also said that analysis and modelling of the effects of the bill had so far been "grossly insufficient".
"Given the scale of the potential economic impacts, comprehensive cost-benefit analyses of the proposed measures should have been conducted," he said.
"The government has not demonstrated the proposed changes will deliver net benefits to the community. Indeed, the government has ignored critical adverse impacts on consumers," he said.
The government had planned to pass the bill this year, but it was delayed in the Senate when independents called for further examination of the bill.
Senators Jacqui Lambie and David Pocock later led a push to split out four elements of the bill that they claimed could be passed without controversy.
The government has indicated it wants to pass the legislation as one bill, and this week agreed to 81 new amendments, including new union powers over pay and conditions and a Greens-led push to criminalise unpaid superannuation.
The business lobby has bitterly opposed the bill, saying it would impact up to 2.7 million casual employees, cutting flexibility and 25 per cent loading income.
Business groups also said the bill would boost union powers, push up food prices for delivery services, and impose more costs and red tape on small businesses.
Other criticisms of the bill included:
*Employers would be forced to pay workers with different levels of experience the same;
*It would expand the powers for unions to enter workplaces without notice;
*It would erode the right for self employed Australians to be their own boss;
