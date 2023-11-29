Feature Property | Modern meets elegance

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This beautifully renovated 1900s character home in highly sought-after East Launceston, seamlessly blends modern upgrades with timeless features.
Enjoy the flow between indoor and outdoor living with a private rear courtyard accessed through double French doors.
Bask in the sunshine in the spacious living and kitchen area, complete with a contemporary open kitchen featuring an island bench, large five-burner induction cooktop and dishwasher.
This home offers four double bedrooms, each adorned with timber mantles and fireplaces, while the main bedroom pampers with an elegant ensuite featuring a luxurious spa bath and separate shower.
The versatile office space can easily transform into a fifth bedroom, nursery, home gym, or more.
Additional features include reverse cycle air-conditioning, polished timber flooring and original timber doors and trims. Plus, a double remote-controlled garage ensures your convenience and security.
Experience the ultimate lifestyle with a short stroll to a variety of coffee shops, restaurants and quality public or private schools. Don't miss this opportunity to make this East Launceston haven your own.
