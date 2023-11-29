Meander Valley council working with developer on restaurant application

Meander Valley Council planning employees are working with fast food restaurant chain McDonald's about information the council requires for a proposed development in Westbury Rd.
Mcdonald's franchisee Steven Nicholas is seeking to build a fourth restaurant in Launceston on the former site of Jim's Car Care Centre.
After some delay because of fuel contamination of the 345-347 Westbury Rd site, a consultant said in a decommissioning report that the site is suitable for development as long as some measures are implemented.
The Environment Protection Authority says it is discussing the results of the decommissioning report with the site owner.
Meander Valley Council general manager Jonathan Harmey said a development application would be advertised when all relevant development application material was received.
"Council's planning employees are currently working with the applicant about the information we will need to receive to form a planning decision," Mr Harmey said.
"The application will be advertised for 14 days in accordance with the requirements of Section 57 of the Land Use Planning and Approvals Act 1993.
Mr Harmey said a notice would be erected on the property and an advertisement placed in the Local Government section of the Examiner Newspaper.
"Adjoining properties will be notified in writing of the application," he said.
He said the application material would be available for viewing on the council's website or at the Council office during the advertising period.
"During the 14-day advertising period, members of the public will be able to make a representation (comment/submission) regarding the proposal," he said.
"At the conclusion of the advertising period, the application along with any representations received, will be assessed by the Town Planner.
Mr Harmey said the Town Planner would put forward a recommendation for the Planning Authority to determine.
"Council must notify the applicant, owner, and any representors (if applicable) following a decision on the application.
"Council's decision can be appealed to the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal," he said.
