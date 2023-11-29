The Examiner
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Foster kids told to call a number in lieu of case worker

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated November 29 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 2:56pm
Staff within the state's out of home care system say quiet children are unintentionally ignored, while some may never return home because of system delays and an inability to help, a report reveals.

