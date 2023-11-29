The Examiner
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Court

Launceston man charged with possessing child abuse, bestiality images

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
November 29 2023 - 2:00pm
A Launceston man has appeared in court facing charges of possessing child abuse and bestiality material.

